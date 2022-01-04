Global Market for Graphene in Energy: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:44:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- In the energy sector graphene is the advanced material of choice for solving numerous challenges, especially in energy storage applications.



In the energy sector graphene is the advanced material of choice for solving numerous challenges, especially in energy storage applications.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106029

Graphene will play an important role in all aspects of the energy sector:



Energy conversion



solar cells

fuel cells

thermoelectric devices

Energy storage



rechargeable batteries

supercapacitors

Energy saving



insulation such as aerogels and smart glass

LED and OLED lightning.

Batteries



Properly formulated graphene could greatly improve the energy & power density of Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIBs) and is being widely researched and developed. Graphene can be utilized as in LIB as:



Anode active material.

Hybrid active material.

Electrode conductive additive.

Coating layers.

Properties of graphene that are attractive for Li-ion batteries include:



High intrinsic conductivity (7580 vs. 500–3000 S m-1)

High aspect ratio (~10 vs.1)

Large specific surface area

Inert basal surface.

The application of graphene in flexible LIBs has been widely researched as they meet criteria for weight, flexibility, integration and conductivity



Other areas that can benefit from graphene include Lithium-air batteries, Lithium–sulfur batteries and Sodium-ion batteries.



Supercapacitors



Graphene's chemical stability, lightweight, elasticity, inherent mechanical strength, high electrical/thermal conductivity, and large surface area of over make graphene it a prime candidate for advanced supercapacitor applications.



Solar



Due to its transparency and conductivity, the integration of graphene into photovoltaic devices has been extensively explored. Graphene matches all the key requirements needed for counter electrode (CE) materials such as:



high specific surface area

high exchange current density

low charge-transfer resistance.

Fuel cells



Graphene is widely investigated as catalysts for electrocatalytic reactions in fuel cell electrodes or other traditional catalytic reactions; composites in bipolar plates; and fuel cells membranes in Direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs).



Lighting



Graphene-based flexible, transparent organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) show potential for application in next-generation displays and lighting.



Report contents include:



Current graphene energy products.

Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by energy markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including addressable market revenues, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth company profiles, including products and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas and opportunities.

46 company profiles.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Market for Graphene in Energy: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.