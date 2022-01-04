Global Market for Graphene in Energy: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:44:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- In the energy sector graphene is the advanced material of choice for solving numerous challenges, especially in energy storage applications.
Graphene will play an important role in all aspects of the energy sector:
Energy conversion
solar cells
fuel cells
thermoelectric devices
Energy storage
rechargeable batteries
supercapacitors
Energy saving
insulation such as aerogels and smart glass
LED and OLED lightning.
Batteries
Properly formulated graphene could greatly improve the energy & power density of Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIBs) and is being widely researched and developed. Graphene can be utilized as in LIB as:
Anode active material.
Hybrid active material.
Electrode conductive additive.
Coating layers.
Properties of graphene that are attractive for Li-ion batteries include:
High intrinsic conductivity (7580 vs. 500–3000 S m-1)
High aspect ratio (~10 vs.1)
Large specific surface area
Inert basal surface.
The application of graphene in flexible LIBs has been widely researched as they meet criteria for weight, flexibility, integration and conductivity
Other areas that can benefit from graphene include Lithium-air batteries, Lithium–sulfur batteries and Sodium-ion batteries.
Supercapacitors
Graphene's chemical stability, lightweight, elasticity, inherent mechanical strength, high electrical/thermal conductivity, and large surface area of over make graphene it a prime candidate for advanced supercapacitor applications.
Solar
Due to its transparency and conductivity, the integration of graphene into photovoltaic devices has been extensively explored. Graphene matches all the key requirements needed for counter electrode (CE) materials such as:
high specific surface area
high exchange current density
low charge-transfer resistance.
Fuel cells
Graphene is widely investigated as catalysts for electrocatalytic reactions in fuel cell electrodes or other traditional catalytic reactions; composites in bipolar plates; and fuel cells membranes in Direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs).
Lighting
Graphene-based flexible, transparent organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) show potential for application in next-generation displays and lighting.
Report contents include:
Current graphene energy products.
Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.
Market drivers, trends and challenges, by energy markets.
In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including addressable market revenues, most likely applications and market challenges.
In-depth company profiles, including products and commercial activities.
Detailed forecasts for key growth areas and opportunities.
46 company profiles.
