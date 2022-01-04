Global Machine Vision Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:43:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global machine vision market is expected to reach US$13.36 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.51%, over the period 2020-2024.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global machine vision market is expected to reach US$13.36 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.51%, over the period 2020-2024. Factors such as surging urbanization, rising automotive production, increasing adoption of industrial robots, accelerating demand for artificial intelligence and growing popularity of smart cameras are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by lack of expertise in operating machine vision systems and standardization. A few notable trends may include rising applications of machine vision, rising miniaturization of products and escalating demand for high quality product inspection.

The global machine vision market can be categorized on the basis of type, components, product, application and end-users. In terms of type, the global machine vision market can be categorized into 1D machine vision, 2D machine vision and 3D machine vision. On the basis of component, the market can be divided into Hardware and Software. In terms of product, the global machine vision market can segmented into Smart camera-based and PC-based machine vision systems. The machine vision market can be segmented into inspection, gauging, guidance, identification and others, in terms of application. In terms of end-users, the global machine vision market can broadly be categorized into automotive, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, electronic & semiconductor, printing & labelling, food & beverage, pulp & paper, postal & logistics, glass & metal and others.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62226

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Machine Vision Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020(Trending Report)

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to growing adoption of machine vision components from manufacturing industries involved in access automation in APAC region, increasing demand for high-quality products in automobile, printing, and food and beverages industries in countries such as China and India.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Machine Vision market segmented on the basis of type, component, product, applications and end-users.

• The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Cognex Corporation, KEYENCE Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Basler AG, Sony Corporation and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated) are also presented in detail.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62226

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Machine Vision Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020(Trending Report)

Key Target Audience:

• Machine Vision Manufacturers

• Machine Vision Service Providers and Distributors

• Technology Providers

• End Users

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

1. Market Overview



1.1 Introduction

1.2 Components of Machine Vision System

1.3 Process Flow of Machine Vision Systems

1.4 Applications of Machine Vision

1.5 Benefits of Machine Vision in Business



2. Global Market Analysis



2.1 Global Machine Vision Market by Value



2.2 Global Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value



2.3 Global Machine Vision Market by Type

2.3.1 Global 2D Machine Vision Market by Value

2.3.2 Global 2D Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global 3D Machine Vision Market by Value

2.3.4 Global 3D Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global 1D Machine Vision Market by Value

2.3.6 Global 1D Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Machine Vision Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020(Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.