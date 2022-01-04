Barite Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:40:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- Barite Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Barite Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 7.3% during forecasting years. Barite is a mineral consist of celestine, Barium Sulfate (BaSO4) and anhydrite (calcium sulfate) generally barite found in yellow, white, brown, blue or even colorless. Barite arises in many depositional environmental (both metallic and nonmetallic) and is collected from many processes comprises with hydrothermal, biogenic and evaporation. This mineral uses in oxygen and sulfur isotopic analysis, Oil and gas drilling other uses. Barite has been founded in Brazil, Nigeria, Australia, Canada, China, India, Pakistan, Germany. Increasing production of Oil and gas drilling and barium carbonate is the key driver to grow the market during forecasting years. Barium carbonate is used for manufacturing of LED glass as widespread usage of LED glass for manufacturing television, Computer screen and other. Further, increasing demand in U.S. for shale oil drilling operation which increasing in investment by major companies. Additionally, as per IAEE (International Association for Energy Economics) U.S. shale oil production is increase from about 1 mbd in 2012 to2 mbd in 2020 before it plateaus at 3 mbd by 2025. Despite that, substitution of barite for other minerals restrain Barite Market growth during forecasting years.

The regional analysis of the Barite Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, APAC dominating the Global Barite Market, as increasing Energy demand in the region which increase the exploration activity and likely surge demand for paint and coating in the region However, North America has largest market share of Global Barite Market as increasing investment on mineral exploration activities which plays key role in the growth of Barite Market.

Key Players in Global Barite Market

Demeter O&G Supplies Sn Bhd

Chinchana Group

Kia Energy Company Ltd.

Nhat Huy Group

Ashapura Group

General Electric

Halliburton

Sibelco

Schlumberger Limited

Sojitz Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Lumps

Powder

By Grade:

Up to Grade 3.9

Grade 4.0

Grade 4.1

Grade 4.2

Grade 4.3

Grade Above 4.3

By Colour:

White & Off-white

Grey

Brown

Others (Yellow Barite and Blue Barite)

By Deposit Type:

Residual

Bedding

Vein

Cavity Filling

By End User Industry:

Oil & Drilling

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber & Plastics

Textiles

Adhesives

Others (Paper Making and Cosmetic Industries)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of Global Barite Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Barite Market, by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Barite Market, by Grade, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Barite Market, by Colour, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global Barite Market, by Deposit Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Global Barite Market, by End User Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Global Barite Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Barite Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Barite Market Dynamics

3.1. Global Barite Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Barite Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Barite Market, by Form

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Barite Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Barite Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global Barite Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1 Lumps

5.4.2 Powder

Chapter 6. Global Barite Market, by Grade

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Barite Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Barite Market Estimates & Forecasts by Grade, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Global Barite Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Up to Grade 3.9

6.4.2. Grade 4.0

6.4.3. Grade 4.1

6.4.4. Grade 4.2

6.4.5. Grade 4.3

6.4.6. Grade Above 4.3

