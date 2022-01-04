Global Copper Foil (Electrodeposited and Rolled) Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:40:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global copper foil market is estimated to reach US$15.24 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.78% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth of the market has been driven by a rising demand for consumer electronics,



The global copper foil market is estimated to reach US$15.24 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.78% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth of the market has been driven by a rising demand for consumer electronics, rising urbanization, surge in automotive production, growing adoption of electric vehicles and accelerating economic growth. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include emerging robotics and automation, mounting construction activities and increasing government initiatives for ban on ICE vehicles. However, growth of the market would be challenged by shortage of copper foil, availability of substitutes and environmental concerns.

The global copper foil market is categorized on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global copper foil market can broadly be divided into two major types, named as electrodeposited copper foil and rolled copper foil. In terms of application, the global copper foil market can broadly be categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction and other.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific owing to the high demand for copper foils from the emerging electronics and electrical industries in the region, rising development of various industries driven by economic development, rapid urbanization and presence of many PCB producers in the region along with the EVs market boom in China. Whereas, North America and Europe also contributed to significant shares in the global market due to the factors such as mounting construction activities and rising popularity of hybrid vehicles in the region. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a major disruption worldwide, leading to the significant decline in the demand for copper foil, impacting the growth of the market globally.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global copper foil market, segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

• The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Latin America, Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (JXTG Holdings, Inc., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd., Fukuda Corporation and Rogers Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Copper Foil Manufacturers

• Copper Foil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

• Copper Miners

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

