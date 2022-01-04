Nonwoven Filter Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Research Methodology, Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:40:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nonwoven Filter Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Nonwoven Filter Market is valued approximately at USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Nonwoven filter media includes randomly arranged synthetic fibers, have a porous nature and their filaments are bonded together via mechanical, thermal and chemical treatments. Nonwoven Filters are used for filtration or separation and are commonly known as felts, especially in the textile manufacturing industry. This filter has several properties such as liquid resistance, thermal insulation, high strength, pore size distribution, absorbance, and anti-microbial. Due to such properties, nonwoven filter media are extensively used in end-user industries such as coffee & tea, oil & gas, automotive, pharmaceutical, and waste management. The rising demand of oil & Gas sector as well as increasing demand for vehicles across the globe are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. As per International Energy Agency, the global natural gas production accounted for about 3958 billion cubic meters in 2018 which enhanced and reached to around 4088 billion cubic meters in 2019. The global natural gas production witnessed a surge of about 3.3% in the year 2019. For instance: according to Statista, the worldwide production of automobile was 62 million vehicles in 2009 and has risen to 92 million motor vehicles were produced in 2019. Similarly, the retail sale of light vehicles in United States was 10,402.3 thousand in 2009 and has risen to 16,952.9 thousand sale of light vehicle in 2019. However, shifting consumer needs, high oil prices, and the availability of raw materials such as carbon fibers and aramids high tenacity yarns is the major factor restraining the growth of global Nonwoven Filter market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Nonwoven Filter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid industrialization coupled with steady urbanization has resulted in serious environmental problems, mainly, air, water and dust pollution.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
BASF SE
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc
Glatfelter Company
Delstar Technologies Inc.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Pegas Nonwovens S.A
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Spunbond
Meltblown
Wetlaid
Needlepunch
Others
By Application:
Transportation
Water Filtration
HVAC
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Advanced Technology
Hydrocarbon Processing
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Nonwoven Filter Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
