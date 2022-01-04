Precious E-Waste Recovery Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:40:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Precious E-Waste Recovery Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Precious E-Waste Recovery market is reached by USD 9.0 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 4.6%. Electronic Waste Become fastest growing Stream worldwide. E-Waste refers to recycle, reuse, disposal and discarded of Electronic devices such as Circuits, Consumer Electronics, IT Equipment. At Present electronics and electrical market growing rapidly which led to increase E- waste Recovery Market. In 2019, Approximately 53.6 Million Metric Tons E – Waste was generated globally in which Precious Metals like Au, Ag, Pt are present in trace amount, Generally Process of Recycling vary, depending on the Product Nature and technology employed mainly shredding, sorting and separation process used to make a new product. Surging Demand of electronic gadgets and rising demand of precious metals in industrial application are the key driven factors of the global Precious E-waste recovery market. For instance,as per invest india, Indian electronic Market valued $120 Billion in 2018-19 and will be reached by $400 Billion by 2025On the other side Lack of Awareness and regularities are likely to resist the market in forecasting years..

The regional analysis of the global Precious E-Waste Recovery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.Europe is Leading the market with strong directives and regulations of waste electrical and electronic equipment(WEEE) to reuse, recycle of E-waste. However, Asia Pacific expected to hold largest market shares in forecasting years factors like cheap labor availability, increasing use of electronic product, upgradation of government policies of E-waste.

Key Players in Precious E Waste Recovery Market

Johnson Matthey Plc (UK)

Sims Limited (US)

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Umicore NV (Belgium)

Materion Corporation (US)

Boliden AB (Sweden)

DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany)

TES-AMM Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Metallix Refining Inc. (US)

Tanaka Precious Metals (Japan)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sources:

Consumer Electronic

IT & Telecommunication

Household Appliances

Other

By Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Other

By End Metal Type:

Copper

Gold

Silver

Other

By Application type:

Recycle

Trashed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Precious E-Waste Recovery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Precious E-waste Recovery Market, by Sources, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Precious E-waste Recovery Market, by Material Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Precious E-waste Recovery Market, by End Metal Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Precious E-Waste Recovery Market, By Application Type, 2019-2027(USD Billion)

1.2.5. Precious E-Waste Recovery Market, By Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market Dynamics

3.1. Precious E-waste Recovery Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2019-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market, by Source

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Source 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Precious E-waste Recovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1 Consumer Electronics

5.4.2 IT & Telecommunication

5.4.3 Household Appliances

5.4.4 Other

Chapter 6. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market, by Material Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Precious E-waste Recovery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material Type 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Precious E-waste Recovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Metal

6.4.2. Plastic

6.4.3. Glass

6.4.4. Other

