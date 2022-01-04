Precious E-Waste Recovery Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:40:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Precious E-Waste Recovery Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Precious E-Waste Recovery market is reached by USD 9.0 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 4.6%. Electronic Waste Become fastest growing Stream worldwide. E-Waste refers to recycle, reuse, disposal and discarded of Electronic devices such as Circuits, Consumer Electronics, IT Equipment. At Present electronics and electrical market growing rapidly which led to increase E- waste Recovery Market. In 2019, Approximately 53.6 Million Metric Tons E – Waste was generated globally in which Precious Metals like Au, Ag, Pt are present in trace amount, Generally Process of Recycling vary, depending on the Product Nature and technology employed mainly shredding, sorting and separation process used to make a new product. Surging Demand of electronic gadgets and rising demand of precious metals in industrial application are the key driven factors of the global Precious E-waste recovery market. For instance,as per invest india, Indian electronic Market valued $120 Billion in 2018-19 and will be reached by $400 Billion by 2025On the other side Lack of Awareness and regularities are likely to resist the market in forecasting years..
The regional analysis of the global Precious E-Waste Recovery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.Europe is Leading the market with strong directives and regulations of waste electrical and electronic equipment(WEEE) to reuse, recycle of E-waste. However, Asia Pacific expected to hold largest market shares in forecasting years factors like cheap labor availability, increasing use of electronic product, upgradation of government policies of E-waste.
Key Players in Precious E Waste Recovery Market
Johnson Matthey Plc (UK)
Sims Limited (US)
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (Canada)
Umicore NV (Belgium)
Materion Corporation (US)
Boliden AB (Sweden)
DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany)
TES-AMM Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
Metallix Refining Inc. (US)
Tanaka Precious Metals (Japan)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Sources:
Consumer Electronic
IT & Telecommunication
Household Appliances
Other
By Material Type:
Metal
Plastic
Glass
Other
By End Metal Type:
Copper
Gold
Silver
Other
By Application type:
Recycle
Trashed
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Precious E-Waste Recovery Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
