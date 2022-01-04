Global Jack-up Rig Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2020(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:41:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global jack-up rig market volume is expected to reach 578 units in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.67% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the market is supported by factors like rising urban population, increasing GDP



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global jack-up rig market volume is expected to reach 578 units in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.67% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the market is supported by factors like rising urban population, increasing GDP per capita and surging global offshore drilling market. The market is predicted to witness certain trends like upsurge in global oil demand and technological advancements in the jack-up rigs. The global jack-up rig market is anticipated to face certain challenges such as depletion of oil reserves and international political & economic instability. In 2020, the global jack-up rig market is expected to be influenced by the emergence of novel coronavirus. The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 would impact the economic growth and prices of crude oil.

The global jack-up rig market by age can be segmented into the following: <10 years, more than 30 years, 10-20 years and 20-30 years. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by <10 years jack-up rig segment, followed by more than 30 years jack-up rig. The global under construction jack-up rigs volume by region can be segmented as follows: China, Singapore and Middle East. The dominant share of the market was held by China, followed by Singapore and Middle East.

The global jack-up market by supply can be segmented as follows: Middle East, South East Asia, US Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Latin America. In 2019, the dominant share was held by Middle East, followed by South East Asia.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global jack-up rig market with potential impact of COVID-19.

• The major regional markets (Middle East, South East Asia, US Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Latin America) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (CIMC, Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine Ltd., DSME, Diamond Offshore Drilling and Shelf Drilling) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Jack-up Rig Producers

• Raw Material Providers

• End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Market Overview



1.1 Oil & Gas Industry

1.2 Jack-Up Rigs



2. Impact of COVID-19



2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Impact on Economic Growth

2.3 Impact on Crude Oil Prices

2.4 Change in Organic Traffic

2.5 Global Prevalence of COVID-19



3. Global Rig Market



3.1 Global Rig Count Volume

3.2 Global Rig Count Volume by Region

3.2.1 The US Rig Count Volume

3.2.2 Middle East Rig Count Volume

3.2.3 Asia Pacific Rig Count Volume

