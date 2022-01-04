Plastic Pallets Market : By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:34:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Plastic Pallets Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Plastic Pallets Market is valued approximately at USD 6.42 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Plastic pallets are made from plastic material. They are stable and flat plastic platforms, used to support and transport goods & materials. Plastic pallets are widely used in static storage, processing and manufacturing units, distribution centers, conveying systems, and for logistics and transportation of heavy items to the production unit. Also, it has huge application at cement & fertilizers production units, cold storages & food processing units, butcheries & bakeries, supermarkets, publishing and printing houses, spinning & dying units, packaging sections, and storing & transporting books and stationary items among others. The rising demand of chemicals and growing chemical, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry across the globe are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to Cefic, China produced chemicals of around 1198 billion pound in the year 2018 which contributed to 35.8% of the global chemical sales in the year 2018. Similarly, The (BRIC) countries which include the countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China alone accounted for about 42.8% of the global chemical production in the year 2018 subsequently resulting into fueling the demand and adoption of Plastic Pallets in the chemical plants and facilities. For instance: as per Statista, the Brazil food & beverage industry generated USD 61.48 billion in 2010 and has risen to USD 130.15 billion in 2019. Whereas, stringent government regulations on use of plastics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Plastic Pallets market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Plastic Pallets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rapid industrialization in the region, coupled with the exponential growth of e-commerce.
Major market player included in this report are:
Orbis Corporation
Rehrig Pacific Company Inc.
Monoflo International
CABKA Group
Greystone Logistics
TMF Corporation
Allied Plastics, Inc.
Perfect Pallets, Inc.
Polymer Solutions International, Inc.
TranPak, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Nestable
Rackable
Stackable
Others
By Material:
High-density Polyethylene
Low-density Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Others
By End-Use:
Food & Beverages
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Petroleum & Lubricants
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Plastic Pallets Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Plastic Pallets Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Plastic Pallets Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Plastic Pallets Market, by Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Plastic Pallets Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Plastic Pallets Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Plastic Pallets Market Dynamics
3.1. Plastic Pallets Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Plastic Pallets Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Plastic Pallets Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Plastic Pallets Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Plastic Pallets Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Plastic Pallets Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Nestable
5.4.2. Rackable
5.4.3. Stackable
5.4.4. Others
Chapter 6. Global Plastic Pallets Market, by Material
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Plastic Pallets Market by Material, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Plastic Pallets Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Plastic Pallets Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. High-density Polyethylene
6.4.2. Low-density Polyethylene
6.4.3. Polypropylene
6.4.4. Others
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.