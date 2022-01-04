Plastic Pallets Market : By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:34:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Plastic Pallets Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Plastic Pallets Market is valued approximately at USD 6.42 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Plastic pallets are made from plastic material. They are stable and flat plastic platforms, used to support and transport goods & materials. Plastic pallets are widely used in static storage, processing and manufacturing units, distribution centers, conveying systems, and for logistics and transportation of heavy items to the production unit. Also, it has huge application at cement & fertilizers production units, cold storages & food processing units, butcheries & bakeries, supermarkets, publishing and printing houses, spinning & dying units, packaging sections, and storing & transporting books and stationary items among others. The rising demand of chemicals and growing chemical, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry across the globe are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. According to Cefic, China produced chemicals of around 1198 billion pound in the year 2018 which contributed to 35.8% of the global chemical sales in the year 2018. Similarly, The (BRIC) countries which include the countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China alone accounted for about 42.8% of the global chemical production in the year 2018 subsequently resulting into fueling the demand and adoption of Plastic Pallets in the chemical plants and facilities. For instance: as per Statista, the Brazil food & beverage industry generated USD 61.48 billion in 2010 and has risen to USD 130.15 billion in 2019. Whereas, stringent government regulations on use of plastics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Plastic Pallets market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Plastic Pallets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rapid industrialization in the region, coupled with the exponential growth of e-commerce.

Major market player included in this report are:

Orbis Corporation

Rehrig Pacific Company Inc.

Monoflo International

CABKA Group

Greystone Logistics

TMF Corporation

Allied Plastics, Inc.

Perfect Pallets, Inc.

Polymer Solutions International, Inc.

TranPak, Inc.

**

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

***

By Type:

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

Others

By Material:

High-density Polyethylene

Low-density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

By End-Use:

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Plastic Pallets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

For more information about this report visit: Plastic Pallets Market

