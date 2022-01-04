Spun bond nonwoven Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:34:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Spun bond nonwoven Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Spun bond nonwoven Market is valued approximately at USD 17.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. For the manufacture of nonwoven fabrics for use in a number of applications, the Spunbond method is commonly used. These products consist of continuous filaments produced by the integrated spinning of the fibers, web formation, and the bonding phase. The smallest textile route from polymers to fabric is this method, as all intermediate steps are omitted. Spunbond nonwovens are used in the personal hygiene industry to manufacture baby diapers, napkins, hand warmers, and hygienic and incontinence diapers for women because of their excellent absorption of water and liquid, high barrier characteristics, excellent elasticity and high chemical stability. Hence, growing personal hygiene industry across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, as per Statista, it is projected that the global size of the feminine hygiene industry has grown from USD 35.4 billion in 2016 to USD 40 billion by 2020. The market is expected to rise by 4.6 per cent annually during 2021-2025. Additionally, Ease of manufacturing and growing awareness regarding disposable products is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, volatility in raw material prices is restraining the growth of market across the globe.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111682
The regional analysis of the global Spun bond nonwoven Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in the global spun bond nonwoven market due to the ease of manufacturing and growing awareness regarding disposable products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market due to the rising investment in spun bond nonwoven market in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Freudenberg Group
E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Johns Manville Corporation
Toray Industries
Indorama Ventures
Pegas Nonwovens S.A.
Akitieselskabet Schouw & Co.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Material type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material type:
Polypropylene
Polyester
Polyethylene
Polyurethane
others
By Application:
Hygiene and personal care
Medical
Agriculture
Building & construction
Automotive
Packaging
Others
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111682
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Interventional cardiology devices market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Spun bond nonwoven market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Spun bond nonwoven market, by Material Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Spun bond nonwoven market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Spun bond nonwoven Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Spunbond nonwoven Market Dynamics
3.1. Spunbond nonwoven Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Spunbond nonwoven Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Spunbond nonwoven market, by Material Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Spunbond nonwoven Market by Material Type ,by performance- Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Spunbond nonwoven Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Spunbond nonwoven market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Polypropylene
5.4.2. Polyester
5.4.3. Polyethylene
5.4.4. Polyurethane
5.4.5. others
Chapter 6. Global Spunbond nonwoven market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Spunbond nonwoven Market by Application ,by performance- Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Spunbond nonwoven Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Spunbond nonwoven market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Hygiene and personal care
6.4.2. Medical
6.4.3. Agriculture
6.4.4. Building & construction
6.4.5. Automotive
6.4.6. Packaging
6.4.7. Others
For more information about this report visit: Spun bond nonwoven Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Spun bond nonwoven Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.