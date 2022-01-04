Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:33:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) a subset of the thermoplastic polyethylene and has the molecular weight between 5 to 9 million. It has the highest molecular density with excellent mechanical properties such as high impact strength, high abrasion resistance, lightweight, self-lubricating, chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction and sound dampening properties. It is widely used in Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace, Defense & Shipping, Mechanical Equipment, Food & Beverages and Other. The rise in number of joint replacement surgeries coupled with an increase in geriatric population are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to AgeingAsia.org, the number of population aged 60 and above were 11,988,000 in 2019 and is expected to rise by 29,841,000 in 2050. Also, the total percentage of population aged 60 and above were 12.3% in 2019 and is expected to rise by 27.2 % in 2050. Similarly, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. Also, as per Statista, the number of Knee replacement procedures conducted per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain was 118.4 and has risen to 132.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018. However, volatile prices of raw materials is the major factor restraining the growth of global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology and continuous investments for the advancement in the medical sector.
Major market player included in this report are:
Braskem S.A.
Celanese Corporation
Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
Honeywell International Inc.
Toyobo Co., Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Sheets
Rods & Tubes
Fibers
Films
Tapes
Others
By End-Use Industry:
Aerospace, Defense & Shipping
Healthcare & Medical
Mechanical Equipment
Food & Beverages
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Dynamics
3.1. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, by Form
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Form, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Sheets
5.4.2. Rods & Tubes
5.4.3. Fibers
5.4.4. Films
5.4.5. Tapes
5.4.6. Others
Chapter 6. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, by End-Use Industry
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by End-Use Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Aerospace, Defense & Shipping
6.4.2. Healthcare & Medical
6.4.3. Mechanical Equipment
6.4.4. Food & Beverages
6.4.5. Others
