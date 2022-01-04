Graphene Market Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development and Regional Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:33:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- Graphene Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Global Graphene Market is valued at approximately USD 87.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In the present scenario, the demand for graphene-related materials continue to grow at a significant rate in the overall economy. Graphene is an allotrope of carbon primarily include diamond and graphite, which forms part of a huge field of study in the areas of nanomaterial and high technology. Precisely, graphene is a layer of carbon atoms getting a two-dimensional hexagonal lattice, linked together via robust covalent bonds at atomic level. Integrating graphene into existing end-user industry enables significant technology advancements and also enables newer applications. In addition, graphene is considered as an effective catalyst in the chemical industry due to its properties, such as excessive surface area and high adsorption power, driving the demand of graphene market. Moreover, the rise in research funding in the field of nanotechnology and nanomaterial, increasing application in consumer electronic sector, and surging utilization of graphene in medical device production are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in the United States, the President's 2020 Budget over USD 1.4 billion allocated for the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI). These investments in 2018 and 2019 and those proposed for 2020 signify a persistent focus on research and development in nanoscience. Similarly, in 2018, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated the Indian Nanoelectronics Users Program (INUP). This program aims to provide access to nanofabrication facilities to undertake research and development in Nanoelectronics. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for graphene, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the contaminated nature of graphene, coupled with the risk involved in the production process are the few factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Graphene market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government initiatives to increase the utility of graphene, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand from consumer electronic and automotive industry, coupled with growing funding on nanotechnology and nanomaterial in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Graphene market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
ACS Material, LLC
Bluestone Global Tech Ltd.
CVD Equipment Corporation
Graphene NanoChem Plc
Graphenea S.A.
G6 Materials
Haydale Ltd.
Nanotek Instruments, Inc.
Vorbeck Materials Corporation
XG Sciences, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene
Few Layer Graphene (FLG)
Graphene Oxide (GO)
Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)
By Application:
RFID
Composites
Sensors
Research & Development
Energy storage
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Graphene Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
For more information about this report visit: Graphene Market"
