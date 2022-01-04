Seam Tapes Market | Strategic Assessment By Top Players, Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:33:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Seam Tapes Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Global Seam Tapes Market is valued at approximately USD 0.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Seam tapes are multifaceted adhesive films that are stretched on sewn seams to avoid water leakage. Seam tapes are used to make clothes, boots, car parts, and sporting goods waterproof. In end-use applications, these tapes can have two or more layers. In industrial work wear, tents, waders, footwear, and military garments, seam tapes are used. Growing awareness regarding the best fit, increasing millennial population, and an upsurge in expenditure among women are likely to drive the market in the forecast period. Also, growing availability of a wide range of products in various designs for several purposes, such as bridal wear, sportswear, and regular wear, has also been pushing the global market. For instance, according to Statista, the global apparel market is estimated to raise in value from USD 1.5 trillion in 2020 to around USD 2.25 trillion by 2025, demonstrating the rise in demand for clothing across the world. The regional allocation of the demand segment of apparel is anticipated to remain mostly steady between 2015 to 2020, while the Asia Pacific region had the maximum level of growth at 4%. The three world major apparel markets are the United States, Japan, and China. However, fluctuations in the prices of the raw materials, may impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Seam Tapes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share, due to the growing consumption of seam tapes in the sportswear and intimate apparels industries in nations such as Japan, China, and India. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to growing use of polyurethane in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bemis Associates*

Toray Industries

Himel Corp.

Sealon

Loxy AS

Gerlinger Industries

Ding Zing

San Chemicals

Geo-Synthetics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single-layered

Multi-layered

By Material:

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

By Application:

Intimate apparel

Sports innerwear

Sportswear

Casual apparel

Shoes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Seam Tapes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Seam Tapes Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Seam Tapes Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Seam Tapes Market, by Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Seam Tapes Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Seam Tapes Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Seam Tapes Market Dynamics

3.1. Seam Tapes Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Seam Tapes Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Seam Tapes Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Seam Tapes Market by Type , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Seam Tapes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Seam Tapes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Single-layered

5.4.2. Multi-layered

Chapter 6. Global Seam Tapes Market, by Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Seam Tapes Market by Material , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Seam Tapes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Seam Tapes Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Polyurethane (PU)

6.4.2. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

