Geotextile tubes Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast

"Global Geotextile tubes Market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Geotextile tubes are made from geosynthetic fibers, polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene and polyamides that. used for coastal protection and allow water to flow across the pores although protecting filling material. Geotextile tubes are commonly used for flood control, dewatering and coastal protection. Geotextiles tubes are used in various conditions as low construction cost and time and low skilled worker as it is made from wood, rock, concrete and limited resources. Based on type, Woven Geotextile tube are registered high market growth because of fine prosperity and has superior tensile strength. Geotextile. Rising regulatory support and recovery of beaches for tourism drive the market growth of geotextile tubes. Government regulatory support geotextiles tubes for preventing the land and soil erosion triggered due to river water and costal waves. Furthermore, increasing number tourist in beaches help to grow the market. However, Product Accreditation and Quality Control and Volatility in the Price of Raw Materials are hindering the growth of market over the forecasting period 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the Geotextile tubes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America is driven the Global Geotextile tubes market. remediation of dredged residues for lakes, rivers and extensive application in dewatering help to grow the regional market. However, APAC is recording the highest market shares of Geotextile tubes market over the forecasting years, rising concern of increasing ocean levels. Countries like China and India projected the highest growth because of increasing investment by government in infrastructure events.
Key Players in Global Geotextile tubes Market
Koninklijke Tencate
Naue GmbH & Co. Kg
Huesker
Fibertex Nonwovens
Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd
Ace Geosynthetics
Low & Bonar (Enka Solutions)
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.
Techfab India Industries Ltd
Global Synthetics Pty Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Woven Geotextile Tubes
Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes
By End Users:
Marine & Hydraulic
Environmental Engineering
Agricultural Engineering
Construction
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LA
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Geotextile tubes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors""
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Geotextile tubes Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Geotextile tubes Market, by End Users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Geotextile tubes Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Geotextile tubes Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Geotextile tubes Market Dynamics
3.1. Geotextile tubes Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Geotextile tubes Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economic
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Geotextile tubes Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Geotextile tubes Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Geotextile tubes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Geotextile tubes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Woven Geotextile Tubes
5.4.2. Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes
Chapter 6. Global Geotextile tubes Market, by End User
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Geotextile tubes Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Geotextile tubes Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Geotextile tubes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Marine & Hydraulic
6.4.2. Environmental Engineering
6.4.3. Agricultural Engineering
6.4.4. Construction
For more information about this report visit: Geotextile tubes Market"
