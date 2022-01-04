Global Machine Tools (Metal Cutting and Metal Forming) Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:28:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global machine tool market is forecasted to reach US$67.9 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% for the period spanning 2020-2024.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global machine tool market is forecasted to reach US$67.9 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as accelerating industrialization, increasing shipments of 5G smartphones, rapid urbanization, increasing electric vehicle deployment and improving consumer confidence are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by high maintenance cost, stiff competition and US-China trade war. Few notable trends include increasing laser machine tool sector, emergence of hybrid technology, surging adoption of IoT in machine tool and growing turnkey project demand in Japan. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the machine tools orders have decreased rapidly.

The machine tools which are operated by a worker turning a handle are used mainly in developing markets. Numerical Control (NC) machine tools that perform automatic operations based on numerical control using a computer are already widespread in developed markets, including Japan, Europe, and the U.S. (NC machine tools account for over 90% of machine tool production value in Japan).

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62264

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Machine Tools (Metal Cutting and Metal Forming) Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report)

The fastest growing market is China due to strong demand for CNC machining center, lathes & grinding machines; growth in installation of energy grids, growing demand for highly advanced & comprehensive metal cutting machines, rising defence & aerospace industry, increasing technological advancements and rapid urbanization in country.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global machine tool market on the basis of segments i.e. metal cutting & metal forming and applications i.e. automotive, general machinery, precision engineering and transport machinery.

The major country markets i.e. China, US, Germany, UK and Japan have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd., Amada Co. Ltd, JTEKT Corporation, Okuma Corporation and The Bühler Group are also presented in detail.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62264

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Machine Tools (Metal Cutting and Metal Forming) Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report)

Key Target Audience:

Machine Tool Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Market Overview



1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Mode of Operations

1.4 Supply Chain



2. Impact of COVID-19



2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 US Machine Tool Market

2.6 Europe Machine Tool Market

2.7 Asia-Pacific Machine Tool Market



3. Global Machine Tool Market Analysis



3.1 Global Machine Tool Market Value

3.2 Global Machine Tool Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Machine Tool Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Metal Cutting Machine Tool Market Value

3.3.2 Global Metal Cutting Machine Tool Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Metal Cutting Machine Tool Market Value by Segments

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Machine Tools (Metal Cutting and Metal Forming) Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2024(Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.