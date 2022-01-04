Global Market for Nanotechnology in Biomedicine and Healthcare: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:28:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Healthcare is the world's largest service sector, and in recent years there has been growth in the use of nanotechnology and nanomaterials in medical technology and improved treatments for patients.



The exploitation of nanotechnology and nanomaterials in biomedicine and healthcare is on-going in:



Disease diagnosis and monitoring

Implants

Tumour destruction via hyperthermia.

Medical surfaces.

Medical textiles.

Medical devices.

Regenerative medicine.

Drug and gene delivery.

Drug discovery.

Nanobiotechnology, integrating physical sciences, molecular engineering, biology, chemistry and biotechnology is leading to significant advances in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, especially in cancer therapy. Nanobiotechnology has beenimpacting the pharma and healthcare industries for a number of years, in molecular imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery and delivery (drugs, growth factors, DNA), prognostics, tissue scaffolds and implantable devices, biosensors and therapeutics. In the United States >250 nanomedicine products are being used or tested in humans.



Nanocoating products have been also been widely commercialized in life sciences & healthcare as antibacterial surfaces for medical catheters and wound dressings, in paints and lacquers used to coat operating tables, door knobs and door handles in hospitals and also as ultra-hard porous coatings for surgical and orthopaedic implants such as screws, plates or joint implants



There is increasing interest in the unique biological and medical properties of graphene, and it is expected that biomaterials incorporating these materials will be developed for clinical use. Graphene is allowing for the manufacture of novel bio-devices, including biosensors, interfaces, tissue scaffolds, drug delivery and gene therapy vector systems.

