Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Cosmetics, Personal Care and Sunscreens: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022



The market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials in cosmetics, personal care and sunscreens continues to grow, mainly driven by the demand for zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticle UVA/B filters in sun care and sun protection cosmetics and high penetration & anti-aging products utilizing nanocarrier delivery systems. Cosmeceuticals has been a fast growing market over the past few years and nanomaterials are key compenets in a large number of products. Almost all major cosmetics brand owners utilize nanomaterials in their products, and have for the last decade.

The use of nanomaterials such as metal oxide nanoparticles, nanospheres, nanocapsules, nanoemulsions, functionalized niosomes and liposomes among others in formulations containing active ingredients such as UV-filters, vitamins or anti-oxidants, has become increasingly common and lead to improvements in the efficacy of sunscreen, anti-aging products and fragrances



Nanomaterials enhance the formulation properties and acceptability of skin and hair care, and allow for a variety of innovative functions and effects, such as improving UV-resistance, offering unique colour and decorative effects and strengthening mechanical and chemical bonding.



Products on the market incorporating nanomaterials include:



Anti-aging formulations.

Moisturizers with improved hydration.

Toothpaste and mouth wash.

Teeth whiteners.

Shampoo

Hair conditioner and treatments

Lipstick, eye shadow and nail varnish.

UV-filters in suncare products and cosmetics with improved transparency.

