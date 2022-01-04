Global Market for Nanocoatings in Construction, Architecture and Exterior Protection: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:23:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocoatings in construction, architecture and exterior protection including demand by market, growth rates, pricing and applications.



Due to the properties inherent at the nanoscale, nanocoatings are typically multifunctional, exhibiting one or combinations of the following properties:



Scratch and abrasion resistance.

Anti-static.

Anti-fouling.

Self-cleaning (bionic and photocatalytic).

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Oleophobic

Easy-to-clean.

Self-healing.

Anti-reflective.

Anti-microbial activity.

Sensory

Catalytic activity.

Nanocoatings are particularly suited to protecting the surface of various construction materials such as glass, concrete, sand limestone or marble from environmental influences like water staining, moss, algae as well as soot and oil stains; they also function as corrosion inhibitors for reinforced steel. They are also environmentally-friendly and significantly contribute to energy saving compared to conventional cleaning methods.

Paints and surface coatings are commercially available that create a low energy facing thus rendering a building surface highly hydro- and oleophobic, thereby helping to prolong maintenance cycles and to ease cleaning. Dirt repellent protective paints and photocatalytic coatings are the most prominent applications in buildings and exteriors. Types of nanocoatings utilised in construction, architecture and exterior protection include:



Photocatalytic nanocoatings

Self-cleaning nanocoatings

UV-protection nanocoatings

Anti-graffiti nanocoatings

Super-hydrophilic and hydrophobic nanocoatings

Anti-reflection nanocoatings

Electrochromic and photochromic nanocoatings

Smart window nanocoatings

