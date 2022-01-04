Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:18:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces provides an indepth market analysis of Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest technology developments.



The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces provides an indepth market analysis of Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest technology developments. Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previoulsy hindered by high price, and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings. The pandemic however, has created a significant market opportunity for companies to develop Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.



Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:



fabric (mask, gloves, doctor coats, curtains, bed sheet)

metal (lifts, doors handle, nobs, railings, public transport)

wood (furniture, floors and partition panels)

concrete (hospitals, clinics and isolation wards)

plastics (switches, kitchen and home appliances).

Report contents include:



Current technology and materials used in Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces. These include graphene, silicon dioxide nanoparticles, silver/nanosilver, photocatalytic coatings, zinc oxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles, hydrogels, nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, cerium oxide nanoparticles, chitosan/chitosan nanoparticles, copper nanoparticles, adaptive biomaterials, electroactive smart materials and antibacterial liquid metals.

Market forecasts to 2030, broken down by applications, markets and types of coatings.

Analysis of end user markets for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces including:

Interiors

Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces.

Medical facilities and sensitive building applications.

Air conditioning and ventilation systems.

Hand rails.

Restroom accessories.

Medical

Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene.

Wall coatings for hospitals.

Hospital furniture.

Medical implants.

Wound dressings.

Catheters.

Pharmaceutical labs.

Fabric supplies, scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles).

Packaging

Food packaging.

Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging.

Nanosilver coatings.

Antibacterial coatings on plastic films.

Textiles

Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel.

Interior textiles.

Automotive textiles.

Food processing

Food preparation facilities.

Food packaging.

Food processing equipment.

Filtration

Water purification.

Air filtration units.

Other

Fitness equipment.

Water coolers and ice-making equipment.

Automotive interiors.

Reusable water bottles, coffee cups and shopping bags.

Consumer goods-children's toys, personal care items and appliances.

Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces Company profiles (Profiles of over 130 companies).

