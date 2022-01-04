Global Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2028(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:15:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global industrial & automotive power transmission products market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of magnetic gears for mechanical transmission i



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global industrial & automotive power transmission products market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of magnetic gears for mechanical transmission in different end user industries, along with the growing industrialization worldwide, and the emerging trends of industry 4.0, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth. The market is further projected to garner a revenue of around USD 342700 Million by the end of 2028.

The global industrial & automotive power transmission products market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product category, application, end user, and by region. Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial and automotive. Amongst these segments, the industrial segment is anticipated to gain a market share of close to 62% in the year 2021. Further, the segment is anticipated to reach about USD 215200 Million by the end of 2028. The market is also segmented by end user into OEM and aftermarket. Out of these segments, the OEM segment is expected to hold the largest market share and further garner a market revenue of close to USD 263160 Million by the end of 2028.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

On the basis of region, the global industrial & automotive power transmission products market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to garner the largest market revenue of around USD 138600 Million by the end of 2028. The market in North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to hold the second-leading market share, and further touch about USD 77000 Million by 2028.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global industrial and automotive power transmission products market that are included in our report are ABB, B & R Machine and Gear Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen, Schaeffler AG, Aisin Seiki, Eaton Corporation PLC, Nordex, Inc., AB SKF, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, and others.

Global Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market TOC



1. Market Definition

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product overview

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research process

3.2. Primary research

3.3. Secondary research

3.4. Market size estimation

4. Analyst Review

5. Executive Summary- Global Industrial and Automotive Power Transmission Products Market

6. Analysis of Market Dynamics

6.1. Growth drivers

6.2. Market trends

