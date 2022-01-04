Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2027(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:09:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Heavy construction equipment market is expected to register an astonishing market expansion during the review period. The heavy-duty vehicles exclusively designed for executing construction activities most frequently
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global Heavy construction equipment market is expected to register an astonishing market expansion during the review period. The heavy-duty vehicles exclusively designed for executing construction activities most frequently ones involving earthwork operations are some of the common applications of heavy construction equipment. This equipment also includes heavy machines, heavy trucks, engineering equipment, heavy vehicles, or heavy hydraulics, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and other heavy construction equipment.
The global heavy construction equipment market is expected to accomplish significant growth owing to the increasing government investments in the development of buildings, roads, and power stations, inclusive of applications excavators, loaders, and other such heavy machinery. Additionally, the growing demand for heavy construction equipment is rising vigorously in many applications, including infrastructure, commercial buildings, and residential buildings. Furthermore, rising involvement in the private sector, growth of the real estate sector, improved economic conditions, and fast development of residential & commercial infrastructure are expected to enhance the market growth during the review period. Moreover, the government initiatives toward infrastructure development and growing partnerships for the construction of public infrastructure systems are growing the market.
Market Segmentation
The global heavy construction equipment market has been segmented based on type, application, and end-user.
Based on the type segment, the global market is categorized into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and other heavy construction equipment.
In terms of application type, the global market has been classified into infrastructure, commercial buildings, and residential buildings. Based on end-user, the global market has been segregated into the oil & gas industry, construction industry, military, and mining.
Regional Analysis
Based on the Heavy construction equipment market has been divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest share in the heavy construction equipment market in 2018. Regional market growth is propelled by the increasing demand for heavy construction equipment in India and China. Furthermore, the rising infrastructure advancements in Asia-Pacific and the surge in government expenditure are estimated to raise the requirement for excavators, loaders, and other such heavy machinery. Moreover, major players in heavy construction equipment across the globe are aiming attention to the market in Asia-Pacific, as it offers a high growth potential market for various sectors.
The second-largest market of heavy construction equipment market is exhibited in North America followed by Europe; and it is expected to continue the expansion during the review period. Because of the weak construction demand in Europe, the market is expected to register comparatively slow growth during the projected timeframe. However, region-specific government regulations are expected to drive the demand for heavy construction equipment in the various end-use industries.
Major Players
The major industry players in the global market for heavy construction equipment are Caterpillar, Doosan Infracore Ltd, Cnh Global Nv, Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, John Deere & Co., JCB, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, and John Deere & Co, Komatsu Ltd.
COVID 19 Impacts
We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.
