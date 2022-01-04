Global Soldering Equipment Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2025(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:07:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Soldering Equipment Market is anticipated to witness a substantial market expansion of a CAGR of 9.56% to surpass a value of USD 911.3 Million during the research period.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Soldering Equipment Market is anticipated to witness a substantial market expansion of a CAGR of 9.56% to surpass a value of USD 911.3 Million during the research period. The major companies worldwide highlight product innovation and development to gratify enterprises across every industry vertical. These equipment are applicable in various ends use industries such as automotive, energy & power, aerospace & defense, communication, and electricals & electronics. The rapid industrialization and increased manufacturing of electronic products and printed circuit boards (PCBs) are expected to gain s significant market expansion.

The global soldering equipment market growth is expected to register an incredible market surge during the study period owing to the growing preference and demand for advanced electronic products. Additionally, the increasing urbanization and growing per capita disposable income among individuals are expected to create opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. Moreover, Rapid technological advancements have resulted in many industries adopting new technologies and electrification to improve the overall performance of the industries in terms of production and energy efficiency. The industries adopting new technologies and electrification to enhance the overall performance of the industries in terms of production and energy efficiency.

Market Segmentation

Global Soldering Equipment Market is categorized into Type, Application, and Region.

By Type segment, the global market has been classified into reflow soldering, induction soldering, hot-bar reflow, laser soldering, and mechanical and aluminum soldering.

In terms of the application segment, the global soldering equipment market has been divided into consumer electronics, networking & communication, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Soldering Equipment Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the soldering equipment market during the study, due to the rise in foreign investments in developing the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure owing to the significant population base and the developing economies of China, India, Japan, and Thailand. China is expected to exhibit the largest market of the Asia-Pacific share and is expected to expand rapidly over the review period owing to the increasing per capita disposable income and the expanding automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Moreover, the rising focus of the governments towards strengthening the manufacturing facilities in emerging countries such as India and China is propelling the dominance of the region in the soldering equipment market.

North America is registering the second-largest regional market for soldering equipment and is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the high demand for electronic equipment is high in the region. The US contributes the largest share of the global market owing to its developed economy and growing industries such as consumer electronics and aerospace & defense.

Key Competitors

The major market players are Ersa GmbH, Pillarhouse International Ltd., RPS Automation LLC, FLASON ELECTRONIC CO. LIMITED, JBC S.L, SEHO Systems GmbH, ACE Production Technologies, Inc., Blundell Production Equipment Ltd, American Hakko Products, Inc., JUKI Automation, PACE Europe Ltd., The Harris Products Group, Inductelec Limited, JAPAN UNIX Co. Ltd, and RADYNE CORPORATION.

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

