Author Monica Duran's New Book, 'From Childhood Into Adulthood' is a Personal Account That Will Inspire Readers to Go Forth and Achieve Personal Growth

Monica Duran, a selfless old soul with a heart of gold has completed her new book, "From Childhood Into Adulthood": an inspiring personal tale.
Duran shares, "In life, we all experience a vast number of changes. Some life experiences happen rapidly and require personal growth along the way. From Childhood into Adulthood takes many twists and turns, with vivid memories that give a deep glimpse into life's adversities. The author will waste no time and jump right into the harsh reality of being forced to live an unsuitable lifestyle. This is not just another story of one woman's personal journey but one of the life choices presented to many throughout a lifetime. This true story is filled with faith, hardships, and love. The author will take you into her world of defying expectations, when all odds were against her and no one stood with her, capturing a harsh reality that presents change with life choices and personal growth. These are choices we all have and will face in different ways, causing us to grow uniquely."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Monica Duran's new book offers encouragement and guidance, lighting the way to personal growth at times of darkness and despair.
Readers can purchase "From Childhood Into Adulthood" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
