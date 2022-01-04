MeatEater Announces Expansion Into Waterfowl

BOZEMAN, Mont. - January 4, 2022 - (

Leading outdoor media and commerce company MeatEater, Inc. announced today their official launch into the waterfowl category through a dedicated line and proprietary waterfowl camo pattern from hunting apparel company First Lite and a slate of original content through MeatEater's media arm.

First Lite's new waterfowl collection will include a full selection of gear specifically designed and developed for duck and goose hunters. In addition to patented base layers, jackets, pants, and accessories, First Lite will also debut a proprietary waterfowl camo pattern called Typha. Typha refers to the genus of wetland plants that includes reeds, cattails and bulrush, the cover hunters often use when setting up for ducks and geese. Typha allows the wearer to disappear into waterfowl habitat and maximize concealment in the marsh. First Lite's full waterfowl offerings and the Typha camo pattern will be available for purchase in 2022.

"Since its inception, First Lite has endeavored to bring the highest quality apparel to market, utilizing the most advanced fabrics and construction in the outdoor industry. We have been extremely successful in doing just that with whitetail as well as western big game, and waterfowl is the natural extension of our expertise," said Ross Copperman, MeatEater Chief Commerce Officer. "With the design and development of waterfowl-specific products and the Typha pattern, we are setting up 2022 to be the year that First Lite brings innovation to a category that has been waiting for meaningful improvement for a very long time."

To further serve a growing number of passionate waterfowlers, MeatEater will double down on its existing waterfowl content through its website and recurring segments on the #1-ranked MeatEater Podcast with the release of three waterfowl-dedicated video series in 2022.

The new video series include:

Duck Lore , featuring MeatEater's resident waterfowl expert Sean Weaver, which will follow Sean and other members of the MeatEater crew as they chase waterfowl across 12 states;

, featuring MeatEater's resident waterfowl expert Sean Weaver, which will follow Sean and other members of the MeatEater crew as they chase waterfowl across 12 states; Season 2 of Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois' Duck Camp Dinners, which explores the intersection between the history of traditional duck camps in Southern Louisiana and the food cooked in them;

which explores the intersection between the history of traditional duck camps in Southern Louisiana and the food cooked in them; Duckmade, an original series featuring First Lite staff that chronicles the journey of First Lite's lifelong waterfowlers as they hunt from the Pacific to the Atlantic flyways.

"Waterfowl hunting is a riot - and truly some of the most fun you can legally have - and we're excited to be expanding into this growing category in such a meaningful way this year," said MeatEater founder and Chief Creative Officer Steven Rinella. "I sure have learned a lot about shooting and cooking ducks and geese from Sean, Jean-Paul, and our other resident waterfowl experts and know the MeatEater audience will, too."

MeatEater's original waterfowl series Duck Lore is set to launch on MeatEater's website and YouTube channel on Feb. 15.

About MeatEater

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and commerce company founded by renowned writer, TV, and podcast personality Steven Rinella. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together the leading influencers in the categories of fishing, hunting, wild foods, and conservation to create premium content, experiences, apparel, and equipment. MeatEater is the parent company of First Lite, FHF Gear, and Phelps Game Calls. MeatEater is based in Bozeman, MT.

About First Lite

Born in the Rockies, First Lite is a high-end direct-to-consumer retail brand that designs and manufactures the very best in technical hunting apparel, from base layers and outerwear to headgear and gloves. First Lite is also about more than simply producing awesome gear. Supporting the people and groups who protect our sporting heritage is an equally important part of First Lite as an organization and a group of folks who love to hunt. The company is known for frequently partnering with conservation organizations to ensure wild game populations are preserved for generations of outdoorsmen to come. First Lite is based in Ketchum, ID, and is a subsidiary of MeatEater, Inc.

