Thomas Arthur Nelson's New Book 'The Gay Samaritan' is a Meaningful Opus That Delves Into Never-Been-Told Stories of the LGBT Community From an Impactful Perspective

Fulton Books author, Thomas Arthur Nelson, a former naval officer and the writer of the award-winning essay "God Gave Me a Gay Son," has completed his most recent book "The Gay Samaritan": a heart-stirring collection of journeys gay people have taken as they live in this not-quite-accepting world. The author tells of their heroic ventures as he has heard and seen throughout his decades in the ministry.
Because his one son happened to be gay and had attempted suicide early in his life, the author has spent more than forty years working in ministry to the gay community. He relates some of the experiences of this lengthy career. The stories he tells are of real LGBT people engaging in heroic charity. These tales conflict with the cultural stance most often supported by religion. He has a particular focus on the Catholic faith, as that is his own origin. The stories of LGBT people do truly fit the title, The Gay Samaritan. His critique of the negative impact of the religious right raises a significant challenge to their hypocritical adherence to Jesus's command for us all to love one another.
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas Arthur Nelson's book explores the community from a different perspective. It points out how people use the argument of religion to justify the "wrongness" of the gay community. In this awe-inspiring and eye-opening manuscript are real, sad, and beautiful stories worth telling.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "The Gay Samaritan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
