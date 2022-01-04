Author Aldreonna Johnson's New Book, 'Crowned in Royalty' is an Uplifting Children's Tale That Teaches How Beauty is Transcendent

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - January 4, 2022 - (

Aldreonna Johnson, proud mother and former early childhood pedagogue has completed her new book, "Crowned in Royalty": an encouraging tale that shows children that everyone wears a crown.

Johnson shares, "Crowned in Royalty is about a little girl named Aroya who struggles with her identity. Aroya does not like her hair, nose, or eyes and complains to her family that she is not beautiful. Although her mother and father remind her of how beautiful she is daily, Princeton, her big brother, helps her realize exactly who she is.

Aroya represents young Black girls who may struggle on a daily basis because of their skin complexion, hair, or other features on their bodies. All girls are beautiful, but you, princesses, are royalty. Fix your frown, smile, and adjust your crown."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aldreonna Johnson's new book combines vibrant illustrations with a heartfelt message for all little girls, encouraging them to understand their own unique beauty.

Readers can purchase "Crowned in Royalty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

