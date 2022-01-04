Author S. Floyd Scott's New Book, 'Killing America' is a Compelling Tale Aiming to Guide Readers to Understanding the Mechanisms of Life

NEW YORK - January 4, 2022 - (

)

S. Floyd Scott, a proud father and husband who has spent over three decades developing new teaching techniques has completed his new book, "Killing America": an inspiring and compelling guide.

Scott shares, "In Killing America, you will be taken on a journey of discovery that will show you the sources and mechanisms that make it possible for you to live your best life—to understand things that have the ability to ruin your chance.

Never before has anyone written such an easy-to-understand, timely, bottom-lined book that brings you the basic understanding of what is happening around you. You will discover through the nine chapters how to create peace. We each must, for our own sake and the sake of one another, be equipped with the know-how to create peace and a place where we can live in peace."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, S. Floyd Scott's new book offers a simply categorized guide that provides revelations of what creates and destroys the path of life.

Readers can purchase "Killing America" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: