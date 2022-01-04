Author Danuta Czajka's New Book, 'My God, My Joy, My Strength' is an Enchanting Collection of Faith Filled Poems Composed Through Life Experiences

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - January 4, 2022 - (

)

Danuta Czajka, born to Polish parents who were in slave labor in Germany during World War II, an author who keeps faith at the forefront of her daily life has completed her new book, "My God, My Joy, My Strength": a collection of faith filled poems.

Czajka shares a stanza from "Joy" which is reflective of much of her poetry,

"Joy danced in the colors of my garden

Hues of green, lavender, and red.

My heart also danced, with the wonderful elation

Gazing and giving a proclamation of God's beauty

A banquet of beauty…

My soul was lusciously fed."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Danuta Czajka's new book is inspired by the way she has experienced the presence of God, feeling closest to him in nature. She composed this collection of poems across many years and through many everyday experiences.

Readers can purchase "My God, My Joy, My Strength" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: