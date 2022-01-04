Barry and Dari Anne Amato's New Book 'Timmy and the FurTastics' Is a Heartfelt Read That Celebrates Diversity and Differences

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. - January 4, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books authors Barry and Dari Anne Amato, a Nashville-based couple who met as singers/dancers at the former theme park, Opryland USA, now operate their own entertainment production company "Paws-itive Productions". They have just completed their most recent book "Timmy and the FurTastics", a charming read that follows their beloved golden retriever as he experiences his first day of school. Timmy finds out quickly that everyone on the playground at Whisker Falls Elementary may not be his friends. Until he meets Cowboy, a frisky bulldog who quickly becomes Timmy's best buddy. Cowboy explains that he and Timmy are a little different from some of the other dogs. Together, they explore the playground looking for other one-of-a-kind furry friends that might want to join their new club.

Team up with Timmy, Cowboy, Tank, Harriett and Patch to become a FurTastic! SPRING, SUMMER, WINTER, FALL...FurTastics are the best of all!

Published by Fulton Books, Barry and Dari Anne Amato's book is a delightful piece that aims to inspire children to be welcoming to people and animals who are differently abled.

Readers who want to journey into the world of 'Timmy and the FurTastics" can purchase this heartwarming literature at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: