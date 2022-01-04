Dr. Walter Creighton's New Book, 'Behind the Green Piano' is an Exciting Recollection of Past Events That Help Determine a Person

CONOVER, N.C. - January 4, 2022 - (

)

Dr. Walter Creighton, is a professor emeritus of College of Business at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana; a deacon at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church; and a teacher of a small Bible class, has completed his new book, "Behind the Green Piano": a meaningful reminiscence of a man who has experienced ups and downs in life. It includes his remarkable encounters with the people that play a pivotal role in his journey. Moreover, it unveils the adventures of his youth, he refers to these events as determinants. This is a compelling journey of a man as he looks back to the paths and events in his life that led him to be who he is.

Everyone has events in their lives that determine how their lives turn out. Follow the author's real-life stories and adventures from his early childhood in the 1950s and through various stages of life. Meet Buppy, the Old Yeller clone, and the author's companions as they roamed the Red River delta land. Experience what it was like to have to go to first grade after being free to roam, spending lots of time 'behind the green piano.

Next, join in the rebellious years and time spent trying to get attention, and then the salvation that came from Boy Scouts, and the fondness for hot dogs. Experience the early teaching years, and how a high school principal actually changed the life of the author with a Radio Shack Model I microcomputer.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Walter Creighton's new book is a heartwarming written account that proves how every person, place, and events help in shaping an individual.

Join the author as he unfolds the determinants in his life that will surely make his readers ponder about theirs, too.

Readers can purchase "Behind the Green Piano" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: