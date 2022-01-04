Suni Nelson's New Book 'Listen While You Can' is an Inspiring Account of a Family That Withstood Life's Trials and Tribulations

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - January 4, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Suni Nelson, a real estate agent, a woman who is a product of a big, warm family from Tennessee, has completed her most recent book "Listen While You Can": a deeply absorbing family history meant to give inspiration and hope to any families who resonate with their journey. It is an archive of memories and personal stories of the author's parents and a riveting journey that puts great emphasis on the significance of faith and love within a household.

Jeff Laferney shares, "This is a story of family, selflessness, music, dancing, dreams, horses, dresses, determination, overcoming, and above all love and faith. It's the story of a middle Tennessee couple who with integrity and charity made their community and family better. From Crossville to Fairfield Glade to The Dorchester Riding Stables to Europe and beyond, this is a moving story that begs to be told…so listen While You Can."

Published by Fulton Books, Suni Nelson's book is a sensible family memoir that delves into the dreams and determination of the author's family; a poignant volume that presents a warm house filled with respect and love.

In this compilation of true-to-life events, the author shares her family's precious treasure to her readers.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Listen While You Can" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

