Suni Nelson's New Book 'Listen While You Can' is an Inspiring Account of a Family That Withstood Life's Trials and Tribulations

Fulton Books author, Suni Nelson, a real estate agent, a woman who is a product of a big, warm family from Tennessee, has completed her most recent book "Listen While You Can": a deeply absorbing family history meant to give inspiration and hope to any families who resonate with their journey. It is an archive of memories and personal stories of the author's parents and a riveting journey that puts great emphasis on the significance of faith and love within a household.
Jeff Laferney shares, "This is a story of family, selflessness, music, dancing, dreams, horses, dresses, determination, overcoming, and above all love and faith. It's the story of a middle Tennessee couple who with integrity and charity made their community and family better. From Crossville to Fairfield Glade to The Dorchester Riding Stables to Europe and beyond, this is a moving story that begs to be told…so listen While You Can."
Published by Fulton Books, Suni Nelson's book is a sensible family memoir that delves into the dreams and determination of the author's family; a poignant volume that presents a warm house filled with respect and love.
In this compilation of true-to-life events, the author shares her family's precious treasure to her readers.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Listen While You Can" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.