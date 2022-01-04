Rachel D. Zaiger's New Book 'Luna Lovebug' Is a Charming Picture Book That Celebrates the Beauty of a Loving and Caring Family

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - January 4, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Rachel D. Zaiger, a lawyer and children's author who currently lives in Minnesota with her husband and daughter, has completed her most recent book "Luna Lovebug": a heartwarming tale of a cute and cuddly lovebug named Luna. She loves to give warm hugs. She also adores her family members and treasures every moment spent with them. She is Luna and this is her lovable adventure.

Zaiger shares, "There are so many things in this world to love. In this storybook, Luna Lovebug shares what she loves most of all—family."

Published by Fulton Books, Rachel D. Zaiger's book is a short read that shows the positive effect of having a healthy and nourishing environment for kids. Luna's beautiful tale is a reminder of what a healthy family love should be.

It is an endearing read and perfect for the family's bonding experience.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Luna Lovebug" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

