Author E. D. Nebeker's New Book, 'The Cow Who Knew Too Much', is a Twisted Tale of Murder, Mystery, and Two Cases Decades Apart That Intertwine

E. D. Nebeker, history buff and proud husband has completed his new book, "The Cow Who Knew Too Much": a twisted murder mystery.

Nebeker shares, "It proves to be a bad day for Eldon Blakeley. He is fired from his job at Garland Dairy. His car won't start. His electricity is shut off for nonpayment. His wife leaves him for the in supportable conditions they had sunk to. And he is murdered while taking vengeance on his wife's fish tank. Things cannot get worse until they do. His disgruntled wife, Autumn, schemes to benefit from his death with a two-million-dollar insurance policy. When the young and amiable Doug Nolan discovers the bludgeoned and lifeless body of Eldon Blakeley on the cold bathroom floor, surrounded by dead tropical fish scattered about, with his head against the toilet bowl and his finger on the flusher, Doug knows he has walked into murder. Can Doug discover who committed the deed?"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, E. D. Nebeker's new book follows Doug as the murder investigation he is following leads to a dairy farm and intertwines with an unsolved murder of the prohibition era.

Readers can purchase "The Cow Who Knew Too Much" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

