Author E. D. Nebeker's New Book, 'The Cow Who Knew Too Much', is a Twisted Tale of Murder, Mystery, and Two Cases Decades Apart That Intertwine

E. D. Nebeker, history buff and proud husband has completed his new book, "The Cow Who Knew Too Much": a twisted murder mystery.
Nebeker shares, "It proves to be a bad day for Eldon Blakeley. He is fired from his job at Garland Dairy. His car won't start. His electricity is shut off for nonpayment. His wife leaves him for the in supportable conditions they had sunk to. And he is murdered while taking vengeance on his wife's fish tank. Things cannot get worse until they do. His disgruntled wife, Autumn, schemes to benefit from his death with a two-million-dollar insurance policy. When the young and amiable Doug Nolan discovers the bludgeoned and lifeless body of Eldon Blakeley on the cold bathroom floor, surrounded by dead tropical fish scattered about, with his head against the toilet bowl and his finger on the flusher, Doug knows he has walked into murder. Can Doug discover who committed the deed?"
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, E. D. Nebeker's new book follows Doug as the murder investigation he is following leads to a dairy farm and intertwines with an unsolved murder of the prohibition era.
Readers can purchase "The Cow Who Knew Too Much" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.