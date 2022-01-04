Author Camille Bendick's New Book, 'Samantha Sweet' is a Playful Tale of a Little Girl Who Ate Too Much Candy

POWELL, Ohio - January 4, 2022 - (

Camille Bendick, proud teacher, wife and mother, has completed her new book, "Samantha Sweet": a delightfully playful tale of a little girl who loves candy.

Bendick shares, "Samantha Sweet is a lively young girl who delights in eating too many sweets. Take a peek inside Samantha's colorful, sugar-filled world as she journeys through her days trying to satisfy her love of cakes and candy. But will Samantha learn that perhaps indulging in too much sugar isn't so sweet after all?"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Camille Bendick's new book pairs vibrant illustrations with a message for kids that too much candy is not always a good thing.

Readers can purchase "Samantha Sweet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

