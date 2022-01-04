Jon D. Jervey's New Book, 'The Fruit of Gladness' Explores True Joy Through Embracing Divine Inspiration and Scriptural Wisdom

Jon D. Jervey, a pastor whose heart is enamored for God's people, has completed his new book, "The Fruit of Gladness": a mind-clearing exposition that lets one discover the sole relevance of happiness from within. It drives the individual to embark on a journey and seek true joy from their very hearts with the help of biblical wisdom.
Jervey shares, "The Fruit of Gladness is a book that was written to inspire and encourage the reader.
This book will help to provide insight on the importance of finding joy and gladness from within yourself.
Upon finding this peaceful place, independent on external circumstances or relationships, we will take a journey together and identify the blessings from this awakening.
The fruits that come from gladness that will flow into your life like a river are increase, steadfast consistency, Word-based foundation, fellowship, quality time, prayer time, and favor.
Once you capture the concept and realization that you were ordained to bear fruit that remains, your life will be changed forever."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jon D. Jervey's new book is a great avenue for encouragement, inspiration, and enlightenment. Within this thought-provoking work is life-changing wisdom that will propel one into finding their true selves.
Readers can purchase "The Fruit of Gladness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.