Jon D. Jervey's New Book, 'The Fruit of Gladness' Explores True Joy Through Embracing Divine Inspiration and Scriptural Wisdom

Jon D. Jervey, a pastor whose heart is enamored for God's people, has completed his new book, "The Fruit of Gladness": a mind-clearing exposition that lets one discover the sole relevance of happiness from within. It drives the individual to embark on a journey and seek true joy from their very hearts with the help of biblical wisdom.

Jervey shares, "The Fruit of Gladness is a book that was written to inspire and encourage the reader.

This book will help to provide insight on the importance of finding joy and gladness from within yourself.

Upon finding this peaceful place, independent on external circumstances or relationships, we will take a journey together and identify the blessings from this awakening.

The fruits that come from gladness that will flow into your life like a river are increase, steadfast consistency, Word-based foundation, fellowship, quality time, prayer time, and favor.

Once you capture the concept and realization that you were ordained to bear fruit that remains, your life will be changed forever."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jon D. Jervey's new book is a great avenue for encouragement, inspiration, and enlightenment. Within this thought-provoking work is life-changing wisdom that will propel one into finding their true selves.

Readers can purchase "The Fruit of Gladness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

