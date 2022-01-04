Author Nicole R. Bowen, Th.D.'s New Book, 'The Wonder of Worship: Exploring the Power of Praise and Worship' is an Inspiring Worship Guide

MILWAUKEE - January 4, 2022 - (

)

Nicole R. Bowen, Th.D., a minister in worship arts and music ministry has completed her new book, "The Wonder of Worship: Exploring the Power of Praise and Worship": an inspiring guide to worship leadership.

Bowen shares, "Worship is an integral element of the typical church worship service. Yet no church formulates worship quite the same way. It seems that each church has its own style, culture, and worship personality. With all the differences in worship today, what makes up a true worship service? How do we know that worship is being done in a Biblical way?

Worship leaders come in all shapes and sizes. What are the true functions of a worship leader? What does the Bible say about leading worship? How does worship leadership look that is pleasing to God?

Worship is the place where the tangible presence of God comes down and reaches human beings. When true worship comes down to earth, it brings the presence of God. It is Jehovah God coming to earth to meet with His creation. Humans reaching up and into the presence of God can bring down whatever it is that is needed for life, health, goodness, healing, and wholeness. Whatever we need is in the presence and the glory of God."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nicole R. Bowen, Th.D.'s new book will guide readers to the presence of God allowing them to grow in worship.

Readers can purchase "The Wonder of Worship: Exploring the Power of Praise and Worship" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: