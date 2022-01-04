Author Nickitias Catalaya's new book, 'I Can Count to 30 on Two Hands', is a delightful tale of a little boy who learns new ways to count

NEW YORK - January 4, 2022 - (

Nickitias Catalaya, a command career counselor for the US Navy has completed her new book, "I Can Count to 30 on Two Hands": an educational tale of a boy named Nicholas who loves to count.

Nicholas shares "Hi! My name is Nicholas, and I would like to add more fingers to my hands so I can count past ten. I have a math test on Friday. Can you help me? Mommy and Daddy found a way, but they won't show me until after school. They said there's a way to count to thirty using only two hands. I'm excited to learn it. What about you?"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nickitias Catalaya's new book teaches children of the excitement of math and shows parents how to prepare their children for skip counting.

