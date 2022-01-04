T. Lynn McLaurin's New Book 'Purple Bear' Is a Beautiful Children's Tale About Finding Happiness Again in the Comfort of Being Loved and Cared For

NEWARK, Del. - January 4, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author T. Lynn McLaurin, a brilliant author, has completed her most recent book "Purple Bear": a lovely story of a bear huddled up alone in the gift shop's corner. After finding a home for himself, the purple bear soon felt warmth and love from all the endless hugs he'd get.

McLaurin shares, "Purple Bear was quite comfortable sitting on a corner shelf in a gift shop. But then something unexpected happened, and loneliness crept upon him. Just when he thought all was lost, he was found again, united with a woman who provided a loving home filled with lots of hugs.

"Purple Bear soon learned that even though life changed, love would always find a way to shine through the hearts of generations to come. This is a sweet story that children and the whole family can enjoy together."

Published by Fulton Books, T. Lynn McLaurin's book is an enjoyable read for young readers and their parents, caretakers, and educators.

This tale is both comforting and entertaining as it brings a heartfelt journey of a purple bear in need of company.

Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Purple Bear" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

