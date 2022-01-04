Author Heino A. Blaauw's New Book, 'MEETING WITH JESUS THROUGH the BIBLE' is a Guide to a Life in Christ Through Jesus' Story

Heino A. Blaauw, a spiritually driven author, has completed his new book, "MEETING WITH JESUS THROUGH THE BIBLE": it is a guide to help readers understand the Bible as a witness to Jesus and to life in Christ.
Blaauw shares, "Jesus chastised the Scripture readers (religious leaders) in his day because they misread the Bible. "You search the Scriptures because you think that in them you have eternal life; and it is they that bear witness about me, yet you refuse to come to me that you may have life" (John 5:39-40).
How do we come to and meet with Jesus through our Bible reading?
After his resurrection, Jesus met with his followers to open their minds to understand the Scriptures. He made clear that, "everything written about me in the Law of Moses and the Prophets, and the Psalms must be fulfilled" (Luke 24:44-45; emphasis mine).
Understanding the plotline of Jesus' life gives us the instrument whereby we can meet with Jesus through our Bible reading. It unifies and illuminates the beautiful diversity of Scripture writings.
But not only will this book lead you to meet with Jesus through your Bible reading, more importantly, it will lead you to life in Christ. For the plotline of Jesus' life is also the story of a Christian's life from divine birth to new creation in this age and into the next!"
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heino A. Blaauw's new book offers believers a way to truly grasp the story of Jesus and utilize the knowledge His story brings to each reader's faith and connection with God.
Readers can purchase "MEETING WITH JESUS THROUGH THE BIBLE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.