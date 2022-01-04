Author Heino A. Blaauw's New Book, 'MEETING WITH JESUS THROUGH the BIBLE' is a Guide to a Life in Christ Through Jesus' Story

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - January 4, 2022 - (

Heino A. Blaauw, a spiritually driven author, has completed his new book, "MEETING WITH JESUS THROUGH THE BIBLE": it is a guide to help readers understand the Bible as a witness to Jesus and to life in Christ.

Blaauw shares, "Jesus chastised the Scripture readers (religious leaders) in his day because they misread the Bible. "You search the Scriptures because you think that in them you have eternal life; and it is they that bear witness about me, yet you refuse to come to me that you may have life" (John 5:39-40).

How do we come to and meet with Jesus through our Bible reading?

After his resurrection, Jesus met with his followers to open their minds to understand the Scriptures. He made clear that, "everything written about me in the Law of Moses and the Prophets, and the Psalms must be fulfilled" (Luke 24:44-45; emphasis mine).

Understanding the plotline of Jesus' life gives us the instrument whereby we can meet with Jesus through our Bible reading. It unifies and illuminates the beautiful diversity of Scripture writings.

But not only will this book lead you to meet with Jesus through your Bible reading, more importantly, it will lead you to life in Christ. For the plotline of Jesus' life is also the story of a Christian's life from divine birth to new creation in this age and into the next!"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heino A. Blaauw's new book offers believers a way to truly grasp the story of Jesus and utilize the knowledge His story brings to each reader's faith and connection with God.

Readers can purchase "MEETING WITH JESUS THROUGH THE BIBLE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

