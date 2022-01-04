Global Truck Mounted Crane Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2026(Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 05:56:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Truck Mounted Crane Market As per the Market Research Future Analysis, the Global Truck Mounted Crane Market is estimated to register a 6.8% CAGR during the review period.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Truck Mounted Crane Market As per the Market Research Future Analysis, the Global Truck Mounted Crane Market is estimated to register a 6.8% CAGR during the review period. The vehicles made up by combining the truck and crane are known as truck mounted crane which is intended to help loading and unloading of goods. These vehicles have gained popularity in various manufacturing and consumer industries without separate mobile cranes for moving goods. These truck-mounted cranes can move containers, generators, or other items from one space to another within the expected area. However, the growth of the major market vendors is attributed to the market conditions, government support, and industry development. Therefore, the manufacturers should focus on improving their products and expanding their regional presence.

The global truck mounted crane market is anticipated to register tremendous growth owing to the rising demand for construction and mining equipment globally. Furthermore, the growing product demand from the construction industry and the rising need for up-gradation of existing infrastructure are evaluated to propel the market growth during the review period. Moreover, the rising popularity of truck-mounted cranes in the construction and mining sites for applications such as surface mining, underground mining, crushing, pulverizing, material breaking, and drilling to minimize the time required and labor costs is set to enhance the market in the next few years.

The global truck mounted crane market has been divided based on type, application, and region.

Based on type segment, the global market has been classified into mounted cranes, side lift cranes, boom truck cranes, and others. The truck cranes segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the largest market share of 41.1% in 2019.

In terms of application type, the global market has been categorized into construction, utilities, industries, and others.

In 2019, the utility segment accounted for a considerable market share of 43.3%. It is projected to register a 7.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global truck-mounted cranes market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe is likely to drive the global truck-mounted crane market during the review period followed by North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest-growing regional market for construction, owing to the emerging markets in China, India, Vietnam, and Australia being the major country-level markets of the region. Additionally, the growing industrialization and urbanization in developing economies, such as China and India, are fuelling the growth of the truck-mounted.

Key Competitors

The major players operating in the global truck mounted crane market includes Liebherr Group, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, and Altec Industries, being the leading players, held a significant market share in 2019. Kato Works Co., Ltd, Elliott Equipment Company, Böcker Maschinenwerke Gmbh, The Manitowoc Company, and Hidrokon Ltd.

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

