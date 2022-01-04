Global Organic Personal Care Market 2021 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 05:52:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Organic Personal Care Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026



Research Methodology



Sheer Analytics and Insights' all degree research methodology represents the analytical rigor of our research process. It offers a complete view of industry trends, opportunities and challenges by integrating all the major factors.



We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.



Period Short term Medium term Long term

Year 2018-2019 2020-2022 2023-2026

Driver 1 x x X

Driver 2 x x x

Driver 3 x x x

Restrain 1 x x x

Restrain 2 x x x

Restrain 3 x x x

Total 100 100 100





Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.



Report Description

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Organic personal care market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data for 2017 along with the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Organic personal care market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2018 to 2026, along with offering an inclusive study of the Organic personal care market.

Market Push & Pull Factors



The study provides a detailed view of the Organic personal care market, by segmenting it based on products, channels of distribution and regional demand. Rising awarness towards using natural ingredient-based personal care products coupled with rising population propel the demand of genetyping assay market. Additionally, the multi-functional development of Organic personal care fuels the demand of this market.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

The report provides the size of the Organic personal care market in 2018 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2026. The size of the global Organic personal care market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Organic personal care market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Organic personal care market, split into regions. Based on products and channels of distribution the individual revenues from all the regions are summed up to achieve the total market revenue (TMR) for Organic personal care. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Organic personal care several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company's penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Amway, Arbonne International LLC, Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc., Estee Lauder, Loreal SA, Natura Cosmeticos SA, The Body Shop, The Hain Celestial Group, Weleda AG and Yves Rocher.

Report Scope



Market Opportunity Matrix Information covered

Market Size and Potential Addressable Market 2018-2026

Base Year 2017

Forecast Period 2018-2026

Forecast Units USD

Segments Products & Services, Application, End-User

Geography North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

The global organic personal care market has been segmented into:

Global Organic Personal Care Market: By Product

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Cosmetics

• Oral Care

Global Organic Personal Care Market: By Channels of Distribution

• Parlors and Salons

• Pharmacies

• Specialty Stores

• Super Markets

• Online Stores

Global Organic Personal Care Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Questions answered in the Organic personal care market research report:

1. What is Organic personal care?

2. What is the global Organic personal care market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global Organic personal care market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global Organic personal care market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global Organic personal care market segmentation by technology?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global Organic personal care market segmentation by product?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global Organic personal care market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global Organic personal care market segmentation by geography?

9. Which are the major global Organic personal care manufacturers?

10. Which are the major global Organic personal care companies?

