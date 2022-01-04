Global Patient Handling Equipment Market 2021 - Industry Dynamics, Statistics Data, Top Operating Vendors and Forecast to 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 05:46:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Patient Handling Equipment Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2026



Global Patient Handling Equipment Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2026



Research Methodology



Sheer Analytics and Insights' multi-pronged research methodology represents the analytical prowess of our research process. It offers a complete cross-sectional view of the industry trends, opportunities, and challenges by integrating all the significant factors.



We identify the significant drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) of any given market, with corresponding impact weightages for demand and revenue. For each driver and restrain, we provide weightage in the short term, medium-term and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.







Period



Short term



Medium term



Long term



Year



2019 -2021



2021-2024



2024-2026



Driver 1



x



x



X



Driver 2



x



x



X



Driver 3



x



x



X



Restrain 1



x



x



X



Restrain 2



x



x



X



Restrain 3



x



x



X



Total



100



100



100







Secondary Research



Rigorous secondary research is done for collecting information from authentic sources. Some of them includes World Bank Database, World Health Organization (WHO), US Census Bureau, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), corporate filings (such as investor presentations, annual reports, press releases and other financial statements), and business, trade, and other professional associations, among others.



This data provides an idea about current requirements, operating cost across industries as well as growth of patients who require such type of services. This was further verified through global leaders or the people who are involved in overall supply chain.



The secondary sources referred to for this research study include independent or public sources, government sources, paid/private databases, and research databases, among others. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to arrive at the overall market size of the market, which was further validated by primary research. Key secondary sources referred to during the preparation of this report are listed below:



Governmental and Inter-governmental Sources & Databases: AHA Today, World Bank, Medical Device Manufacturers Association, US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), National Health Services (NHS), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)



Business and Research Articles: The Lancet, Journal of Medical Devices, Medgadget, Springer Nature, and US National Library of Medicine, among others Company Sources: Annual reports, SEC filings, regulatory filings, investor presentations, press releases, and financial statements, among others







Primary Research



primary interview list





Key players in the market are identified by reviewing secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial statements, and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary discussions, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined the company profile section by adding recommended producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers, etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews. Cross verification of data and information is then done both on the demand side assessment as well as the supply side.







Report Description



The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2019 and the outlook for the period between 2020 and 2026 based on revenue ($ Bn). A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Patient Handling Equipment Market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors that impact market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the worldwide patient monitoring devices market.







Market Push & Pull Factors







push pull factor







The study provides a detailed view of the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by segmenting it based on by product, by type of care, by end user, and by regional demand. The rapid rise in geriatric population, encouraging government policies are some of the key factors driving the market of patient handling equipment's market. Moreover, the surging demand for home healthcare services in some of the countries is another key factor for booming the market globally







The report provides the size of the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market in 2020 and the forecast for the next six years up to 2026. The size of the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in $ Bn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa has been considered in estimating the growth of the global market. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The segmentation also includes applications in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.







Market estimates for this study are based on revenue derived through regional pricing trends. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market has been analyzed based on expected demand across all countries and applications. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is split into regions. Based on product, type of care, and end use the individual revenues from all the regions are summed up to achieve the global revenue for Global Patient Handling Equipment Market. Companies considered for the market share analysis, are based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Global Patient Handling Equipment, several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made given the company's penetration and regional presence.







The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The primary key players profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Prism Medical, Guldmann Inc., Getinge Group, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmBH, Joerns Healthcare, Arjo , Handicare, GF Health Products, Etac, Medline Industries, Inc., EZ Way, Inc., and Malvestio.







Report Scope







Market Opportunity Matrix



Information covered



Market Size and Potential Addressable Market



2019-2026



Base Year



2019



Forecast Period



2020-2026



Forecast Units



$ (US)



Segments



Product, Type of Care, End User



Geography



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa



The global patient handling equipment market has been segmented into:



Global Patient Handling Equipment Market: By Product



Mobility devices

Wheelchair

Automatic

Manual

Mobility scooters (2-seater and 4-seater)

Stretchers and transport chairs

Beds

Ambulatory aids

Slings

Patient lifts

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market: By Type of Care



Bariatric Care

Fall Prevention

Critical Care

Wound Care

Accessory

Lifting

Transfer

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market: By End-use



Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market: By Region



Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

