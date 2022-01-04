Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market 2021 Key Players, Comprehensive Research, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 05:42:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2026
Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2026
Research Methodology
Sheer Analytics and Insights' multi-pronged research methodology represents the analytical prowess of our research process. It offers a complete cross-sectional view of the industry trends, opportunities, and challenges by integrating all the significant factors.
We identify the significant drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) of any given market, with corresponding impact weightages for demand and revenue. For each driver and restrain, we provide weightage in the short term, medium-term and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.
Period
Short term
Medium term
Long term
Year
2019 -2021
2021-2024
2024-2026
Driver 1
x
x
X
Driver 2
x
x
X
Driver 3
x
x
X
Restrain 1
x
x
X
Restrain 2
x
x
X
Restrain 3
x
x
X
Total
100
100
100
Primary Research
primary interview list
Key players in the market are identified by reviewing secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial statements, and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary discussions, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined the company profile section by adding recommended producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers, etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews. Cross verification of data and information is then done both on the demand side assessment as well as the supply side.
Report Description
The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2019 and the outlook for the period between 2020 and 2026 based on revenue ($ Bn). A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors that impact market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the worldwide Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market.
Market Push & Pull Factors
push pull factor
The study provides a detailed view of the Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market, by segmenting it based on by test type, by technology, by distribution channel, and by region. The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market are majorly driven by some of the factors such as rising genetics disorders globally. Increasing genetic diseases such as breast cancer, achondroplasia, colorectal cancer and other diseases is expected to propel the market growth rapidly. Further, high quality DTC genetic testing can significantly reduce the mortality rates of cancer patients. This significant benefit of DTC genetic testing along with rising public awareness, increasing income level in emerging economies, and rising demand for service personalization may propel the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in the forecast period.
The report provides the size of the Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in 2020 and the forecast for the next six years up to 2026. The size of the Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in $ Bn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) has been considered in estimating the growth of the global market. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The segmentation also includes applications in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.
Market estimates for this study are based on revenue derived through regional pricing trends. Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market has been analyzed based on expected demand across all countries and applications. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is split into regions. Based on test type, technology, and distribution channel from all the regions are summed up to achieve the global revenue for Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market. Companies considered for the market share analysis, are based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market, several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made given the company's penetration and regional presence.
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Ancestry, Color Genomics, Easy DNA, FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene), Full Genome Corporation, Helix OpCo LLC, Identigene, Karmagenes, Living DNA, Mapmygenome, MyHeritage, Pathway genomics, Genesis Healthcare, 23andMe, Myriad Genetics, and Quest Diagnostics among others.
Report Scope
Market Opportunity Matrix
Information covered
Market Size and Potential Addressable Market
2019-2026
Base Year
2019
Forecast Period
2020-2026
Forecast Units
$ (US)
Segments
Test Type, By Technology, Distribution Channel
Geography
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
The Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market: By Test Type
Carrier Testing
Nutrigenomic Testing
Ancestry & Relationship Testing
Predictive Testing
Others
Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market: By Technology
Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
Targeted Analysis
Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market: By Distribution Channel
Online Platforms
Over the Counter
Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market: By Region
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Brazil
South Africa
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market 2021 Key Players, Comprehensive Research, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2026
