Global Favipiravir Market 2021 Key Report Highlights, Segments, Geographical Outlook, Competition Dynamics and Growth Objectives by 2026

Favipiravir Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2026



Research Methodology

Sheer Analytics and Insights' multi-pronged research methodology represents the analytical prowess of our research process. It offers a complete cross-sectional view of the industry trends, opportunities, and challenges by integrating all the significant factors.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified by reviewing secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial statements, and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary discussions, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined the company profile section by adding recommended producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers, etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews. Cross verification of data and information is then done both on the demand side assessment as well as the supply side.



Report Description

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Favipiravir Market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2019 and the outlook for the period between 2020 and 2026 based on revenue ($ Bn). A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Favipiravir Market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors that impact market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the worldwide Favipiravir Market.



Market Push & Pull Factors



The study provides a detailed view of the Global Favipiravir Market, by segmenting it based on by packaging type, by disease, by end-user, and by region. The Favipiravir Market is primarily driven by its extensive utilization in the treatment of influenza infection, SARS, etc. Moreover, it is now approved by some of the countries as a drug for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 as Covid-19 shares the common symptoms with influenza virus and Favipiravir works in the same mechanism for COVID-19 as in influenza viruses. Successful clinical trials related to the therapeutic efficiency and safety of Favipiravir drug in the treatment of COVID-19 is projected to further accelerate the market growth during the forecast timeline.



The report provides the size of the Global Favipiravir Market in 2020 and the forecast for the next six years up to 2026. The size of the Global Favipiravir Market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in $ Bn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) has been considered in estimating the growth of the global market. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The segmentation also includes applications in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.



Market estimates for this study are based on revenue derived through regional pricing trends. Global Favipiravir Market has been analyzed based on expected demand across all countries and applications. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the Global Favipiravir Market is split into regions. Based on component type, applications from all the regions are summed up to achieve the global revenue for Global Favipiravir Market. Companies considered for the market share analysis, are based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Global Favipiravir Market, several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made given the company's penetration and regional presence.



The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cipla Limited, Lasa Supergenerics Limited, Hisun Pharm, ChemRar Group., Beximco Pharmaceutcials Limited, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Medivector, Inc, and Sihuan Pharmaceuticals among others.



Report Scope







Market Opportunity Matrix



Information covered



Market Size and Potential Addressable Market



2019-2026



Base Year



2019



Forecast Period



2020-2026



Forecast Units



$ (US)



Segments



Packaging Type, Disease, By End-Users



Geography



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa







The Global Favipiravir Market Has Been Segmented into:

Global Favipiravir Market: By Packaging Type



20 Tablets/Box

40 Tablets/Box

Global Favipiravir Market: By Disease

Influenza Viruses

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

Ebola

Others

Global Favipiravir Market: By End-User



Hospital

Clinics

Drug Store

Others

Global Favipiravir Market: By Region



North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

