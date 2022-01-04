Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market 2021 Report Overview and Scope, Industry snapshot, Leading Companies and Opportunity Analysis by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 05:37:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Artificial intelligence in healthcare market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2028



Artificial intelligence in healthcare market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2028



Research Methodology

Sheer Analytics and Insights' multi-pronged research methodology represents the analytical prowess of our research process. It offers a complete cross-sectional view of the industry trends, opportunities, and challenges by integrating all the significant factors.

We identify the significant drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) of any given market, with corresponding impact weightages for demand and revenue. For each driver and restrain, we provide weightage in the short term, medium-term and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.



Primary Research

Primary Interview List



Key players in the market are identified by reviewing secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial statements, and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary discussions, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined the company profile section by adding recommended producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers, etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews. Cross verification of data and information is then done both on the demand side assessment as well as the supply side.



Report Description



The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Artificial intelligence in healthcare market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2019 and the outlook for the period between 2020 and 2028 based on revenue ($ Bn). A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Artificial intelligence in healthcare market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors that impact market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the worldwide Artificial intelligence in healthcare market.



Market Push & Pull Factors



Push Pull Factor



The study provides a detailed view of the Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market, by segmenting it based on by type, application, and by region. The major factors driving the market growth are technological advancements for enhancing laboratory efficiency, and surging need for lab automation. Some other prominent factors driving the market growth are increasing investment in medical and life sciences research and R&D initiatives for faster drug discovery. Moreover, surging acceptance of high throughput screening technologies for rapid analysis at lower cost and turnaround time is also projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. In Addition, the current outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 is also expected to accelerate the market growth of microplates which is used in lab experiments for faster drug discovery.



The report provides the size of the Artificial intelligence in healthcare market in 2020 and the forecast for the next six years up to 2028. The size of the Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in $Bn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) has been considered in estimating the growth of the global market. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The segmentation also includes applications in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.



Market estimates for this study are based on revenue derived through regional pricing trends. Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been analyzed based on expected demand across all countries and applications. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is split into regions. Based on type, application from all the regions are summed up to achieve the global revenue for Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Companies considered for the market share analysis, are based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Artificial intelligence in healthcare market, several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made given the company's penetration and regional presence.



The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include



Alphabet Inc., Cyrcadia Health, Inc., General Vision, Inc., Icarbonx Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Corporation), Lifegraph Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Next It Corp., Nvidia Corporation, Oncora Medical, Inc., Welltok, Inc, Path AI, Buoy Health, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Freenome Inc., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Bioxcel Therapeutics, Berg LLC, Atomwise, Inc. BenevolentAI Limited, Qventus, Inc, Babylon Health, CloudMedx and Kensci.



Report Scope



Market Opportunity Matrix



Information covered



Market Size and Potential Addressable Market



2020-2028



Base Year



2020



Forecast Period



2020-2028



Forecast Units



$ (US)



Segments



Component, Technology, Application, End User



Geography



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa





The Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market Has Been Segmented into:



Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market: By Components



Hardware

Services

Software

Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market: By Application

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Medical Imaging and diagnosis

Surgeries

Training

Research

Others

Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market: By Technology



Virtual Reality

Machine learning

Wearables based monitoring

Predictive Analytics

Robotics Automation

Others

Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market: By End User



Diagnostics Centers

Research and Development centers

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Ambulatory surgical center (ASC)

Biotechnology

Others

Global Artificial intelligence in healthcare market: By Region



North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

