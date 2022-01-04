Global Digital Therapeutics Market 2021 Report Examines Recent Trends, Products and Developments, Profiles of Leading Organizations and Key Regions by 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 05:36:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Digital Therapeutics Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2028



Research Methodology

Sheer Analytics and Insights' multi-pronged research methodology represents the analytical prowess of our research process. It offers a complete cross-sectional view of the industry trends, opportunities, and challenges by integrating all the significant factors.

We identify the significant drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) of any given market, with corresponding impact weightages for demand and revenue. For each driver and restrain, we provide weightage in the short term, medium-term and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.







Period



Short term



Medium term



Long term



Year



2020-2022



2023-2025



2026-2028



Driver 1



x



x



X



Driver 2



x



x



X



Driver 3



x



x



X



Restrain 1



x



x



X



Restrain 2



x



x



X



Restrain 3



x



x



X



Total



100



100



100





Primary Research

Primary Interview List



Key players in the market are identified by reviewing secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial statements, and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary discussions, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined the company profile section by adding recommended producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers, etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews. Cross verification of data and information is then done both on the demand side assessment as well as the supply side.



Report Description



The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Global Digital Therapeutics Market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2019 and the outlook for the period between 2020 and 2028 based on revenue ($ Bn). A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Digital Therapeutics Market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors that impact market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the worldwide Digital Therapeutics Market.



Market Push & Pull Factors



Push Pull Factor



The study provides a detailed view of the global Digital Therapeutics Market, by segmenting it based on by product type, applications, by the end-use, and by region. The Digital Therapeutics Market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising adoption of digital technologies such as smartphones and tablets along with healthcare applications. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are also some of the prominent market driving factors. Further, rising need for preventive healthcare, technological advancements in healthcare, and significant advantages of digital therapeutics such as patient convenience, user-friendliness ability to induce behavioral changes, and enhanced drug compliance is projected to fuel the market demand for Digital Therapeutics over the forecast period.



Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Digital Therapeutics Market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the patient monitoring devices market is split into regions. Based on Product Type, Applications, End Use the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for Digital Therapeutics Market. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Digital Therapeutics Market several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company's penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Twinehealth, Canary Health, Inc., Mango Health, Inc., and Noom Health Inc. among others.



Report Scope



Market Opportunity Matrix



Information covered



Market Size and Potential Addressable Market



2019-2028



Base Year



2020



Forecast Period



2020-2028



Forecast Units



$ (US)



Segments



Product Type, Applications, End Use



Geography



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)





The Global Digital Therapeutics Market Has Been Segmented Into:



Global Digital Therapeutics Market: By Product Type



Software

Device

Global Digital Therapeutics Market: By Application



Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)

Others

Global Digital Therapeutics Market: By End Use



Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Others

Global Digital Therapeutics Market: By Region



North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

