Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 05:20:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- The India Sky-Based Communication Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26, says MarkNtel Advisors. The prime factors backing the rapid market growth include technological developments



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The India Sky-Based Communication Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26, says MarkNtel Advisors. The prime factors backing the rapid market growth include technological developments and the feasibility of sky-based communication, entwined with the escalating demand for small satellites for earth observation services in various industries, such as oil & gas, energy, agriculture, and defense. Moreover, the competitive edge of HAPS over traditional Sky-Based Communication systems, coupled with the increasing focus on reducing the launch service costs, shall also propel the market growth extensively in the forecast period.

Covid-19 had a Dual Impact on the India Sky-Based Communication Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic brought decelerating challenges for almost all industries. However, the India Sky-Based Communication Market observed dual impacts of the global crisis. The market underwent massive financial decline due to the sudden imposition of lockdown & stringent movement restrictions where the commercial sector had to shut.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115348

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: India Sky Based Communication Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2026

On the other hand, massive consumer transformation toward working from home enabled people to depend on internet services, which surged the demand for Sky-Based Communication systems. However, with the gradual upliftment of restrictions, the India Sky-Based Communication Market is expected to regain its usual pace and recover from all kinds of loss in the forecast period.

Telecommunication & Data Communication to Dominate the India Sky-Based Communication Market with the Largest Share

Based on Application, the market segments into Telecommunication & Data Communication, Broadband, Navigation, Remote Sensing, Broadcasting, and Others. Of them all, Telecommunication & Data Communication is more likely to dominate the market with the largest share in the forecast period. The prime factor backing the massive revenue generation includes the rapidly increasing mobile economy owing to the flooding number of subscribers.

Additionally, the affordability & availability of telecommunication & data communication devices in a conducive regulatory environment shall rise in the forecast years and propel the need for Sky-Based Communication. Besides, various companies are actively focusing on strengthening their supply chain across the country and exercising the advantages of the potential market growth in the forecast period. Hence, Telecommunication & Data Communication shall dominate the market with the largest share over the forecast years.

Maritime to Witness the Fastest Growth in the India Sky-Based Communication Market

Based on the End-Users, the India Sky-Based Communication Market segments into By Mobility (Maritime, Aerospace & Defence, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Safety, and Others), and Non-Mobility (Media & Telecom, Enterprises, Agriculture, and Others.) Of all, the Maritime segment is more likely to attain the fastest growth in the forecast period. The prime factor behind the rapid growth includes the increasing marine traffic propelling the need to enhance security.

Additionally, the country is massively investing in the Sky-Based Communication Market to increase the defense budget & strengthen national security. Moreover, the Indian government is planning to implement automatic identification of coastline safety to combat threats. Hence, Maritime is likely to attain the fastest market growth in the forecast period, states MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "India Sky-Based Communication Market Analysis, 2021."

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115348

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: India Sky Based Communication Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2026

Market Driver

The prime factors that are likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period include the rapidly increasing demand for maritime satellite communication to strengthen the national coastline and monitor marine traffic. Additionally, the rising demand for the 5G communication with massive infrastructure development shall further attract leading players to invest in the India Sky-Based Communication Market and fuel the overall market growth.

Market Restraint

Cybersecurity threat being a comparatively new phenomenon to Sky-Based Communication remains a constant threat due to the mission-critical vulnerabilities, including the launch system, communication, tracking & commanding, etc. Since the Sky-Based Communication Market relies massively on secure communication, breaches of international law in cyber events might restrain the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the leading players in the India Sky-Based Communication Market are Honeywell Corporation, Inmarsat, Iridium Communications Inc., Viasat, Inc., Intelsat, Telesat, L3 Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, General Dynamics, Dhruva Space, Tata Communications Ltd., Hughes Communications India Pvt. Ltd., Antrix Corporation Ltd.





Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the India Sky-Based Communication Market?

2. What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the India Sky-Based Communication Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the India Sky-Based Communication Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the India Sky-Based Communication Market study?

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Sky Based Communication Market Analysis

4. Impact of IOT on India Sky Based Communication Market

5. India Sky Based Communication Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

5.1. Market Size & Analysis

5.1.1. By Revenues

5.2. Market Share & Analysis

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India Sky Based Communication Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.