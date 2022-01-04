Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2021

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 05:01:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Analysis, 2021 research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of Global Next Generation Airport Technology market which consists of regional and country-wise market



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Analysis, 2021", the Global Next Generation Airport Technology market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2021-26F. The growth of the market is attributed to propelling passenger capacity in the near future, rising air traffic congestion, and increasing use of permanent electronic bag tags. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger demand is projected to double from 3.8bn in 2016 to 7.2bn in 2036. Moreover, surging automated check-in and security tracking solutions and rising transitioning of the airport away from airport 2.0 (self-service and process efficiency) to airport 3.0 (using digital to optimise passenger processing) are strongly contributing towards the growth of the market in the near future.

Next Generation Baggage Screening Accounted for the Significant Market Share

Based on Technology Type, Next Generation Baggage Screening holds a considerable market share in the Global Next Generation Airport Technology market in 2020. The increasing inclination toward self-service bag drop due to the ever-increasing number of passengers is rising the adoption of re-usable, electronic bag tag, instead of paper bag tags.

Besides this, the Next Generation Biometric segment is also growing at a robust rate owing to escalating use of digital biometric ID management technology where the passenger can register biometric data on a mobile device before arriving at the airport and it also helps to automate the travel journey from secure check-in to on-time boarding as revealed by the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Next Generation Airport Technology Market Analysis, 2021".

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Next Generation Airport Technology market include Honeywell International Inc., TAV Technologies, Siemens, Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Amadeus IT Group SA, SITA, Cisco System, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., L3harris Security & Detection Systems etc.

