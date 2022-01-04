Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Zeptacoin (ZPTC) on January 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ZPTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022.







Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Zeptacoin (ZPTC) on January 5, 2022

Blockchain technology has been transforming various industries since its birth, and the music industry, especially its ownership right, has enormous potential in becoming a recognized asset class by integrating with blockchain. Zeptagram is a blockchain based trading platform where music IP-rights owners can tokenize( NFTs and DNFT)their assets, and its native token Zeptacoin (ZPTC) is used for music rights trading on the Zeptagram music DNFT and NFT platform. The ZPTC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Zeptagram

Zeptagram is a blockchain based trading platform where music IP-rights owners can tokenize their assets DNFTs NFTs .It's a platform that rewards artists and music lovers for their creative expression and dedication to music. For artists, Zeptagram can be used to publish their music, get funding, and share the success with their fans. For music lovers, Zeptagram can be used to support their favorite artists, which will bring them more music continuously.

Investing in music can offer yield that is uncorrelated to the stock market and offers little correlation to other markets. This is of great interest for investors seeking to diversify their risks through alternative investments. Music rights offer a broad range of return possibilities, and have the opportunity to become a recognized asset class, since they are paying dividends and can be analyzed through widely accepted valuation methods.

Born in Sweden, Zeptagram is getting ready to revolutionize the music industry. Working closely with artists and content creators all over the world Zeptagram strives to offer the most lucrative platform for investment and trading of music rights. At Zeptagram one will find a team of highly experienced professionals who live and breathe tech, music and finance with a global outlook, and have over 50 years of experience from fintech, the music industry, marketing and blockchain.

Zeptagram aims to offer composers and IP-owners a fair and transparent platform where they can easily and quickly monetize new or existing songs; create a new marketplace for NFT's where fans, rights buyers, and brands can partner with artists on a song-by-song basis; make it possible for IP-rights holders to easily track and collect royalties through the blockchain. Its vision is to become a market leader in music rights trading and establish Zeptacoin as the main trading cryptocurrency in the industry.

About ZPTC Token

Zeptacoin (ZPTC) is the token used for music rights trading on the Zeptagram music platform and will soon be integrated into Zeptagram's NFT platform. It's built on "proof of stake" on an energy-effective blockchain, which uses a fraction of the energy required for some of the biggest blockchains. It's also a cryptocurrency free from future inflation since it's limited to 50,000,000 coins, no additional coins will be issued in the future.

The ZPTC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022, investors who are interested in Zeptagram investment can easily buy and sell its token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of ZPTC on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about ZPTC Token:

Official Website: https://zeptagram.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zeptagram/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeptagramab/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zeptagram

Telegram: https://t.me/zeptagram_support

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108999