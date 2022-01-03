Product Information Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:48:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- Product Information Management Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Product Information Management Market is valued approximately at USD 8.02 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Product Information Management comprise of series of processes and tools which assist in centralizing and managing an e-commerce business product information to ensure a simple, accurate view of product data. The product information market will see a rise in demand owing to the popularity of e-commerce platforms, since mobile data penetration and consumer demand has soared, the e-commerce platform has seen a rise in the number of users and hence with it comes the need to manage the data acquired through the customers. In a report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in April 2018, e-commerce sales hit $25.6 trillion globally. With the global expansion of e-commerce platforms, the demand is set to grow exponentially. In June 2020, Winshuttle partnered up with ABBYY, a digital intelligence company to help organizations and businesses in digital transformation, which involves extracting data from physical documents and automatically loading it into SAP. However, data breaches and data theft has forced the government and the concerned authorities to take strict actions to ensure that companies provide data security hence, companies need to comply with Global Unique Identification Database (GUID), Government e-Marketplace (GeM). These may act as a restraint and hamper the growth of product information management.
The regional analysis of global Fitness Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing reliance upon e commerce platforms to fulfill the demand. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing smartphone and mobile data penetration would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fitness Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are: Beyond Meat
Oracle (US)
SAP (US)
IBM (US)
Informatica (US)
Pimcore (Austria)
Akeneo (France)
Inriver (Sweden)
Winshuttle (US)
Riversand (US)
Salsify (US)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By component:
Solutions
Services
By Solution:
Multi-mode,
Single mode
By Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Product Information Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Product Information Management, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Product Information Management, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Product Information Management, by Solution, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Product Information Management, by Deployment Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Product Information Management Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Product Information Management Dynamics
3.1. Product Information Management Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Product Information Management Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Product Information Management, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Product Information Management by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Product Information Management Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Product Information Management, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Solutions
5.4.2. Services
Chapter 6. Global Product Information Management, by Solution
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Product Information Management by Solution, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Product Information Management Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Product Information Management, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Multi-mode,
6.4.2. Single mode
Chapter 7. Global Product Information Management, by Deployment Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Product Information Management by Deployment Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Product Information Management Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Product Information Management, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. On-premises
7.4.2. Cloud
