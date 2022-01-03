Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:49:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market is valued approximately at USD 3.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market is valued approximately at USD 3.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Micro combined heat and power is a technique which generated electricity and heat simultaneously, from the same source of energy, in building or residential spaces. Also, the technology is gaining popularity owing to their productivity and efficiency, it can significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions. The Micro Combined Heat & Power are used in wide range of commercial applications as well as residential applications.
The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing demand for autonomous electricity and heat generation along with the government programs to promote the penetration of micro CHP. For Instance: As per National Institute of Building Sciences, till 2016, the Institute has installed approx. 4300 Combined Heat and Power plants (CHP) across United States and. As micro CHP plants offers potential to reduce greenhouse gas emission such as sulphur dioxide, carbon dioxide, volatile organic particles and others. However, high prices of micro CHP units impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the fluctuating prices of traditional fuel used for heat and power generation and increasing awareness of the impact of human activities on the environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honda Power
BDR Thermea Group
Viessmann Group
Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Vaillant Group
Ener-G Cogen International
Ceres Power Holdings PLC
Qnergy
Topsoe Fuel Cell
Whisper Tech Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Engine-Based
Fuel Cell-Based
By Technology:
Internal Combustion Engine
PEMFC
Rankine Cycle Engine
Stirling Engine
SOFC
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
